Mexico World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Third time the charm for Mexico as hosts of the World Cup? Expect big crowds and big expectations for Mexico next summer. The furthest Mexico has ever reached in the World Cup is the quarterfinal stages – both when they previously hosted.

In Mexican soccer lore, it's known as reaching the quinto partido (fifth game). In an expanded 48-team tourney, a fifth game just means reaching the round of 32, so if Mexico wants to meet or exceed previous performances, it's going to mean a run like never before. Is El Tri up for it? Here's what you need to know about Mexico:

How they Qualified:

Just like fellow co-hosts Canada and the U.S., Mexico automatically qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The country now becomes the first country in World Cup history to have games on home soil, having first hosted in 1970 and then in 1986. The latter of those two editions came after FIFA withdrew hosting duties from Colombia.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea & UEFA Playoff D | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa & UEFA Playoff D | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Previous World Cup appearances:

1930, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970 (hosts), 1978, 1986 (hosts), 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

What is Mexico's Best Finish in the World Cup?

1970 and 1986 — Quarterfinals

Who'll be Mexico's Key Players at the World Cup?

Will goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa actually make next year's squad and have six World Cup appearances across his iconic career? Even if he makes the squad, he will likely be in a reserve role as Luis Malagon (who plays for Club America) feels locked in as the starter.

Two key veterans – forward Raul Jimenez and defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez – will provide the leadership on the pitch for Mexico. Jimenez has plenty of Premier League experience (currently with Fulham) and will be the main man to find the net. Alvarez is a steady presence as the captain and can shift back toward a defender spot as well.

Santiago Gimenez is still trying to find his groove at AC Milan, but the forward can play either the forward role (alongside Jimenez) or the wings. But the buzz is swirling around midfielder Gilberto Mora, who'll still be 17 next summer and could be a breakout youngster.

Who is Mexico's Manager for the World Cup?

For 2026, Mexico will be leaning on a familiar face in Javier "El Vasco" Aguirre. A seasoned Mexican coach, Aguirre is currently in his third stint as manager of the national team. He first led Mexico at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, guiding them to the round of 16 both times. Aguirre also won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2009, and most recently became the first manager in Mexico’s history to win two Gold Cups, after triumph in 2025. Over his tenure with El Tri across all spells, he has the most wins ever by a Mexico coach, surpassing Ricardo La Volpe. His steady leadership and international experience – having coached in Spain, Japan, and Egypt – have made him a cornerstone of Mexican football.

Mexico's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Javier "Chicharito" Hernández: 52 goals

Played for Guadalajara, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United, Sevilla, LA Galaxy

Mexico's All-Time Caps Leader:

Andrés Guardado: 180 caps

Played for Atlas, Deportivo La Coruña, Valencia, Bayer Leverkusen, PSV, Betis, León

Mexico's Team Nickname:

El Tri

About the Country:

Population: approximately 132 million

Capital: Mexico City