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Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup Away Kits Revealed As Jordan's 'Jumpman' Featured
Brazil

Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup Away Kits Revealed As Jordan's 'Jumpman' Featured

Published Mar. 13, 2026 12:29 p.m. ET

Brazil has officially unveiled a revolutionary partnership with Jordan Brand, marking the first time the iconic Jumpman logo will appear on a national team football kit. The historic threads are set for a high-profile debut at the end of March.

A new era for the five-time champions

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has announced a landmark partnership with Jordan Brand. Unveiled at a star-studded event in São Paulo, the new away kit marks a departure from tradition by replacing the Nike swoosh with Michael Jordan’s iconic Jumpman silhouette, blending elite football heritage with global streetwear royalty.

The jersey maintains the classic blue and yellow palette but incorporates the legendary "Elephant Print" — a texture synonymous with the 1988 Air Jordan 3. Engineered with Aero-FIT innovation, the kit is designed to be 11% lighter and significantly more breathable, utilising 100% recycled textile waste to marry elite performance with environmental sustainability.

Vinícius Jr. hails cultural impact

Real Madrid icon Vinícius Jr has been positioned as the face of this collaboration, emphasizing how the move transcends the pitch. "For every child in Brazil who dreams of having a ball at their feet, this partnership means something truly profound," Vinícius Jr. said on the CBF's official website.

"Jordan Brand and our National Team are united by more than just football — it's about culture and greatness combined. When the Jumpman appears in our colors, it shows the world the creativity, passion, and energy that make Brazil special. It inspires a new generation to play with style, freedom, and pride every time we step onto the pitch."

Technical excellence meets the street

The partnership marks a technical overhaul designed for the modern athlete. Jordan Brand president Sarah Mensah described the move as a dynamic fusion where performance and expression drive each other. The apparel line includes specialised training gear and a custom Tiempo boot to ensure a cohesive look.

"Today, Jordan ignited something truly extraordinary. This partnership with the Brazilian National Team is more than just a collaboration; it's a celebration of the incredible brilliance, creativity, and energy of global football, with Brazil at its dynamic core. Where there is brilliance, confidence, and the pulse of competition, Jordan thrives. This isn't just a meeting of worlds; it's a dynamic fusion where performance and expression fuel each other," Mensah said.

The debut against Les Bleus

Fans will see the Jumpman in action for the first time on March 26, when Brazil face France in a blockbuster friendly match. It is a fittingly massive stage for such a historic kit debut, as the Selecao look to test themselves against elite European opposition.

Brazil heads into this clash looking to maintain momentum after a mixed run of form in their last five outings in which they won two and drew one game. The Seleção will use this intercontinental friendly to fine-tune their squad ahead of this summer's World Cup, where they have been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.

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