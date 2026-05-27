FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Will Be Highest, Lowest-Scoring Countries?
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Odds: Which Will Be Highest, Lowest-Scoring Countries?

Updated May. 27, 2026 4:45 p.m. ET

Making the World Cup doesn't mean you're expected to make goals. 

Let's check out the odds for which teams are expected to score the most, and subsequently, the fewest, as of May 27 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Highest scoring team

Spain: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
France: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Brazil: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
England: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Argentina: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Germany: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Portugal: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

What to know: In 16 World Cup appearances (this will be its 17th), Spain has scored 108 goals, an average of 6.75 goals per tournament. In the 2022 World Cup, the Spanish scored nine goals in group play, but didn't find the back of the net in the Round of 16, where they fell to Morocco on penalties. France and Brazil scored six and three goals in group play, respectively, in 2022, and France scored 10 more in the knockout stage to finish with a tournament-best 16 goals. In 2018, Belgium led the way with 16 goals, and in the three World Cups that took place from 2006-2014, Germany scored the most goals in all three (14, 16 and 18 goals). Spain has never led the tournament in most goals scored. All-time, Brazil has the most World Cup goals scored (237), followed by Germany (232), Argentina (152), France (136), Italy (128), Spain (108) and England (104). 

Lowest scoring team

Curaçao: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Haiti: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Cape Verde: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Jordan: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Iraq: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Uzbekistan: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
New Zealand: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Panama: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What to know: Curaçao is making its first World Cup appearance in 2026. This will be Haiti's second appearance, after making it way back in 1974. That year, the Haitians scored twice in the group stage. Cape Verde and Jordan, like Curaçao, will make their first World Cup appearances.

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