Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 29
"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.
We have one squad on to the semifinals, and its opponent will be determined in this one.
Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 29 — the second day of the quarterfinals.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
World Cup Best Bets — Friday, July 10
Spain vs. Belgium
Every Spain match has been the same: dull, low scoring, and no on "Both Teams to score."
I see no reason to deviate from the plan here.
We’ll find out how much of Belgium’s Round of 16 performance was a result of "new and improved Belgium" or more of an indictment on how poor the Americans were.
Mikel Oyarzabal to have a goal contribution and a 1-0 or 2-0 Spain win will do.
-
USMNT Lineup vs. Belgium: Folarin Balogun Starts In Unchanged Starting XI
How to Watch USA vs. Belgium: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
USA vs. Belgium: Storylines, Lineup, Predictions For World Cup Game
-
USA-Belgium Is The World Cup Game Mauricio Pochettino Was Hired To Win
Scouting USA vs. Belgium: 2022 World Cup Defender Previews Round Of 16 Clash
Why Folarin Balogun Can Play For USA vs. Belgium Despite Red Card
-
'USA vs. The World': Lalas Thinks Balogun Decision Puts Target On Americans' Back
The End For Ronaldo: 4 Takeaways From Spain's Win vs. Portugal In The Round Of 16
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Portugal, Spain, Belgium
-
USMNT Lineup vs. Belgium: Folarin Balogun Starts In Unchanged Starting XI
How to Watch USA vs. Belgium: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
USA vs. Belgium: Storylines, Lineup, Predictions For World Cup Game
-
USA-Belgium Is The World Cup Game Mauricio Pochettino Was Hired To Win
Scouting USA vs. Belgium: 2022 World Cup Defender Previews Round Of 16 Clash
Why Folarin Balogun Can Play For USA vs. Belgium Despite Red Card
-
'USA vs. The World': Lalas Thinks Balogun Decision Puts Target On Americans' Back
The End For Ronaldo: 4 Takeaways From Spain's Win vs. Portugal In The Round Of 16
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Portugal, Spain, Belgium