FIFA Men's World Cup
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 29
FIFA Men's World Cup

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 29

Published Jul. 9, 2026 4:40 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We have one squad on to the semifinals, and its opponent will be determined in this one.

Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 29 — the second day of the quarterfinals.

 

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World Cup Best Bets — Friday, July 10

Spain vs. Belgium

Every Spain match has been the same: dull, low scoring, and no on "Both Teams to score." 

I see no reason to deviate from the plan here. 

We’ll find out how much of Belgium’s Round of 16 performance was a result of "new and improved Belgium" or more of an indictment on how poor the Americans were. 

Mikel Oyarzabal to have a goal contribution and a 1-0 or 2-0 Spain win will do.

 
 

Fallica's Picks: Belgium Spain Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goal or Assist (-145), Under 2.5 Goals Scored (+105)

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