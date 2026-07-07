Enzo Fernández Scores Stoppage Time Winner To Complete Argentina's Comeback vs. Egypt
The comeback is complete. After going down 2-0 in the 67th minute, Argentina roared back to secure a 3-2 win over Egypt in the round of 16 on Tuesday at Atlanta Stadium.
Center back Cristian Romero got the comeback started for Argentina with a goal in the 79th minute, powering in a header off a pass from Lionel Messi to make the score 2-1.
Then, five minutes later, in the 83rd minute, Messi leveled the score at 2-2. Argentina had multiple players near the net, and the ball found Messi, who scored his record-extending 21st career World Cup goal.
Argentina completed the comeback in the second minute of stoppage time in the second half when Enzo Fernández sent home a header on the right side of the net off an assist from Lisandro Martínez. Argentina scored three goals in 14 minutes to take the lead.
Argentina now moves on to play the winner of Colombia vs. Switzerland in the World Cup quarterfinals.
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