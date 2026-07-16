FIFA Men's World Cup
Messi's Iconic Shrug And Bellingham's Barco Slap: Argentina-England Was Tense
FIFA Men's World Cup

Messi's Iconic Shrug And Bellingham's Barco Slap: Argentina-England Was Tense

Updated Jul. 16, 2026 11:50 a.m. ET

The World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina on Wednesday proved to be an all-timer that featured tons of tough physical play. 

And it also produced what surely will be one of the most iconic images in the tournament's history. 

With England up a goal against Argentina thanks to Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute goal, Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham then traded words after a stoppage in play due to a foul. As Bellingham walked away smirking, the Argentina icon shrugged off the England star and went to work on rallying his team to victory.

Enzo Fernández then leveled up the score at 1-all for Argentina in the 85th minute, knocking through a score off an assist from Messi, who then assisted on the eventual game-winning goal from Lautaro Martínez in the second minute of stoppage time.

After the final whistle, several England players got in the faces of a handful of Argentina players, a scene that included Bellingham slapping Argentina midfielder Valentín Barco in the back of the head.

But the scuffle and the background noise didn't stop the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner from taking in the moment as his teammates lifted their talismanic captain into the air and sang along with the supporters in the stands.

After the match, Bellingham explained what caused the exchange with Messi. 

"We were discussing a foul actually," Bellingham later said. "It was nothing bad. I'm sure everyone will do their thing and make it a big deal [out of it]. But it was nothing big really.

"I thought there was a foul earlier and he said: 'What about the one on me?' I said: 'You're strong enough to take it.' You know what I mean?

After a first half with 19 combined fouls (Argentina had 12, while England had seven), England drew first blood when Gordon found the back of the net in the 55th minute before Argentina's late rally. 

Concurrently, both Messi and Bellingham have been among the standout performers of the tournament.

"It was a privilege to play against him, it was nothing like that against him. I'm obviously on the losing side which hurts a lot. But a privilege to line up against one of the best," Bellingham said. 

Messi has totaled eight goals — which is tied with France superstar striker Kylian Mbappé for the most in the tournament — and four assists, highlighted by a hat trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria (both feats came in the group stage). Meanwhile, Bellingham has scored six goals, highlighted by braces against Mexico in the round of 16 and Norway in the quarterfinals.

Argentina's quest to repeat as World Cup champions comes to a head on Sunday afternoon when it plays Spain in the 2026 World Cup Final (3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One). Meanwhile, England will play France in the third-place match on Saturday afternoon (5 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One).

England vs Argentina Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Semifinals

England vs Argentina Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Semifinals
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