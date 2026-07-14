Who Tops Zlatan Ibrahimović's 'King Of The Jungle' Ahead Of World Cup Semifinals?

Typically, one cannot be sure what or who they will encounter in the jungle. But this summer, one can expect to find Zlatan Ibrahimović on the prowl.

On that note, here's Ibrahimović's latest "King of the Jungle" power rankings, which were revealed on Tuesday ahead of the 2026 World Cup semifinal round match between France and Spain.

What Zlatan Said: "For me, he's a player that doesn't get a lot of credit, but the football people who know [the game], they know who important he is."

2026 World Cup Stats: 1 Goal

What Zlatan Said: "Yamal, for me, is the best player in the world, but I want to see him explode in one game."

2026 World Cup Stats: 5 Assists

What Zlatan Said: "He has dropped a little bit, but I want a goal from him."

2026 World Cup Stats: 6 Goals, 1 Assist

What Zlatan Said: "After the last performance, Bellingham has been amazing for England."

2026 World Cup Stats: 5 Goals, 2 Assists

Dembélé has formed part of a potent attacking trio for France alongside Kylian Mbappé and Michael Olise that has Les Bleus firing on all cylinders.

2026 World Cup Stats: 6 Goals, 1 Assist

Kane is in the mix for the Golden Boot chase alongside Three Lions teammate Jude Bellingham, as well as France's Kylian Mbappé and Argentina's Lionel Messi.

2026 World Cup Stats: 7 Goals

What Zlatan Said: "He dropped a little bit [after Norway's loss to England]."

2026 World Cup Stats: 8 Goals, 3 Assists

What Zlatan Said: "Mbappé took the place of Haaland."

2026 World Cup Stats: 8 Goals, 2 Assists

What Zlatan Said: "He's the best player, individually, so far in the tournament."

2026 World Cup Stats: Being Zlatan Is Enough.

What Zlatan Said: "One month of work. It has been the best tournament so far. Imagine what the other journalists feel when they talk: I do a better job than them. … Lions don't compare themselves to humans."