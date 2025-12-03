France World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

The modern era of international soccer has been dominated by France, plain and simple.

The team has captured two World Cup titles (1998, 2018), two UEFA European Championships (1984, 2000) and also claimed the 2021 UEFA Nations League. France also nearly won back-to-back World Cups, losing to Argentina in penalties in 2022.

The 2026 roster features a plethora of talent, headlined by arguably the best player in the world in Kylian Mbappé. The superstar became just the second player ever to record a hat-trick in a World Cup final match, joining England's Geoff Hurst who did so in 1966.

Here’s everything you need to know about France’s national team:

How they Qualified:

France secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing top of their UEFA Group D, thus earning a direct berth to the finals without needing to go through the playoff round. The team sealed their spot with a convincing 4-0 victory over Ukraine, which confirmed a finish as group winners.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2 and Norway | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group I is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring France, Senegal, winner of FIFA Playoff 2 and Norway.

Previous World Cup appearances:

1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

What is France's Best Finish in the World Cup?

1998, 2018— Champions

Who'll be France's Key Players at the World Cup?

Kylian Mbappé is France’s most accomplished active player and became the national team’s captain after the 2022 World Cup. He won the Golden Boot at that tournament with eight goals, including a hat trick in the final, and played a key role in France’s 2018 World Cup title. At club level, he has won multiple Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain, was named Ligue 1 Player of the Year several times, and completed a high-profile move to Real Madrid ahead of the 2024–25 season. He needs five goals to pass Mirsolave Klose (16) for the most career World Cup goals.

Ousmane Dembélé is a winger/forward for Paris Saint‑Germain and a senior regular for the France national football team. He won the Ballon d’Or in 2025 after helping PSG win the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France in a dominant domestic and European campaign.

William Saliba is a central defender for Arsenal and has become one of France’s regular starters after making his senior debut in 2022. He has been part of France’s squads for the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024 and played a major role in Arsenal’s title-challenging seasons, earning Premier League Team of the Season honors. Saliba has also logged Champions League experience and remains one of France’s most used defenders during the 2026 qualifying cycle.

Who is France's Manager for the World Cup?

Didier Deschamps has been the manager of the French national team since 2012, making him one of the longest-tenured coaches in international soccer. He led France to the 2018 World Cup title, the 2022 World Cup final, and the 2021 UEFA Nations League championship, becoming one of the few people to win the World Cup both as a player (1998) and as a manager. Under his leadership, France has consistently reached the latter stages of major tournaments while developing one of the deepest player pools in the world. Deschamps was retained after Euro 2024 to guide the team through the 2026 World Cup cycle.

France's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Olivier Giroud: 57 goals

Played for Grenoble, Istres, Tours, Montpellier, Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan, LAFC, Lille

Mbappé is three goals away from becoming France's all-time goalscorer

France's All-Time Caps Leader:

Hugo Lloris: 145 Caps

Plays for LAFC; Played for Nice, Lyon, Tottenham

France Team Nickname:

Les Bleus

About the country:

Population: approximately 66.7M

Capital: Paris