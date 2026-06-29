Who Is Morocco's Next World Cup Opponent?

Morocco is moving on. After an absolute thriller to close the second day of the round of 32 matches, Morocco emerged victorious against the Netherlands after first scoring an equalizer before ultimately winning on penalty kicks Monday night in Monterrey, Mexico.

Now, what's next for Morocco at the World Cup? Here is who the team will play in the round of 16 and their potential path to making the World Cup final.

Ismael Saibari of Morocco celebrates scoring the team's fifth and winning penalty during the penalty shootout against the Netherlands. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Who Will Morocco Play In The Round Of 16?

After beating the Netherlands in the round of 32 on Monday, Morocco will face Canada, which beat South Africa to advance to the round of 16. The round of 16 match between Morocco and Canada will be Saturday, July 4 at 1 p.m. ET at Houston Stadium (watch on FOX and stream on FOX One).

Who Could Morocco Play In The Quarterfinals?

If Morocco defeats Canada in the round of 16, it has three potential opponents in the quarterfinals. Paraguay, France or Sweden are the potential quarterfinals opponents.

Paraguay beat Germany on Monday in Boston to advance to the round of 16, while France and Sweden face off on Tuesday, June 30 at 5 p.m. ET at New York New Jersey Stadium (FOX and FOX One).

Morocco is ranked No. 6 in FIFA's rankings, while Paraguay is No. 34, Sweden is No. 37 and France is No. 2.

If Morocco reaches the quarterfinals, it'll play at Boston Stadium on Thursday, July 9 at 4 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Morocco Play In The Semifinals?

There are eight possibilities for Morocco in the semifinals: Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Austria, USA, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium and Senegal.

If Morocco reaches the semifinals, it'll play at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.