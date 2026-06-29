2:52a ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Netherlands vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 29, 2026 - 8:15 PM ET
We conclude Monday's three-match knockout round slate with the Netherlands facing off against Morocco at Monterrey Stadium.
The Netherlands previously won Group F at 2-1-0, while Morocco advanced through Group C (2-1-0).
Here are the top moments from the Netherlands vs. Morocco:
3 posts
8:15p ET
Netherlands Starting Lineup
8:02p ET
How To Watch Netherlands vs. Morocco
Live Coverage for this began on 8:02p ET
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