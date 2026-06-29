FIFA Men's World Cup
Netherlands vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Netherlands vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals

Updated: Jun 29, 2026 - 8:15 PM ET

We conclude Monday's three-match knockout round slate with the Netherlands facing off against Morocco at Monterrey Stadium.

The Netherlands previously won Group F at 2-1-0, while Morocco advanced through Group C (2-1-0).

Here are the top moments from the Netherlands vs. Morocco:

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2:52a ET

Netherlands vs. Morocco Live Score

8:15p ET

Netherlands Starting Lineup

8:02p ET

How To Watch Netherlands vs. Morocco

Live Coverage for this began on 8:02p ET
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