Expert World Cup Predictions For The Spain-Argentina Final

The moment you've been waiting for: Here comes the World Cup final. After more than 100 matches with 46 teams eliminated from championship contention, the biggest FIFA tournament in history will end with Sunday's final between Spain and Argentina.

On the one side is a Spain team that beat France in the semifinal and has quietly dominated on its way to its first final appearance since it won it all in 2010. On the other is an Argentina team, led by legendary superstar Lionel Messi, with a stunning string of comeback wins — including against England in the other semi — as it tries to defend its World Cup title.

Messi and Argentina will take on Lamine Yamal and Spain for all the glory on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium. And we're confident that this will be an unforgettable matchup.

Our soccer experts share their World Cup picks for the finale with predictions for the final score.

2026 World Cup Final Predictions

Alexi Lalas

World Cup Final: Spain over Argentina, 1-0

Doug McIntyre

World Cup Final: Argentina over Spain, on penalties after a 1-1 draw

Laken Litman

World Cup Final: Argentina over Spain, 3-2

Luis Miguel Echegaray

World Cup Final: Argentina over Spain, 3-2

Matteo Bonetti

World Cup Final: Spain over Argentina, 2-0

Brian Sciaretta

World Cup Final: Spain over Argentina, 2-1 in extra time

Melissa Ortiz

World Cup Final: Spain over Argentina, 2-1

Walker Zimmerman

World Cup Final: Spain over Argentina, 2-1

Bob Bradley

World Cup Final: Spain over Argentina, 2-0

Warren Barton

World Cup Final: Spain over Argentina, 2-1

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