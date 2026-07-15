Lamine Yamal vs. Lionel Messi As Spain-Argentina Set Up World Cup Final

It all comes down to this: Spain and Argentina will meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium in the world’s most important game. It is a clash between two elite national teams who both put on remarkable performances in their respective semifinal wins.

It pits the reigning European champion who is undefeated in its last 14 games in major tournaments (13 wins and one draw) against a team whose success is unparalleled, like the two-time reigning Copa América holders and the defending World Cup champion.

Here is everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup final:

Spain vs. Argentina: How To Watch

Time: Sunday, July 19, 3 p.m. ET

Where: New York New Jersey Stadium

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Winning any major international tournament is exceptionally hard as it takes world-class talent, top coaching, no off days, and even a little bit of luck. On Sunday, Argentina will attempt to win its fourth consecutive major tournament in what would be an unprecedented feat.

Of course, the accomplishment was made possible by Lionel Messi, who is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time.

What is striking about Messi’s career is that most of his international success began at the age of 34 with the 2021 Copa América, when he was named the tournament’s best player in leading Argentina to its first title since 1993. Then he won the World Cup in 2022 at the age of 35, where he was again named the best player. Argentina repeated the Copa América title in 2024 in the United States despite Messi scoring just one goal and leaving the final injured.

Now at the 2026 World Cup, Messi has once again continued to dominate the tournament at the age of 39. He scored Argentina’s first five goals of the tournament and only three of the team’s 14 goals in the last five games. What is so impressive, is that in the last five games he has actually played his best because he has been elevating his teammates.

Against England, Messi took advantage of England’s defensive shift after the Three Lions took a 1-0 lead. He then assisted on Enzo Fernández’s equalizer in the 85th minute and Lautaro Martinez’s stoppage time winner. Messi has instead helped to balance the team's attack and give it more versatility.

Argentina has an incredible amount of talent and Messi has helped to bring it all to its potential. Lionel Scaloni also has this team playing with raw intensity and a desire to win that has not been matched. Argentina has been vulnerable at times in this tournament, such as trailing Egypt by two goals late, or trailing England 1-0 into the 85h minute. But Argentina has excelled when its back has been against the wall.

If there is any team that can match Argentina’s intensity, it is Spain. La Roja played a near perfect game in its 2-0 win over France in the semifinal. What makes Spain so great is that all the players are so deeply committed to the system implemented by head coach Luis de la Fuente.

No team in this tournament can pass and move as well as Spain. Once Spain has possession, it is extremely difficult to win it back. Then on the defensive side, Spain knows how to shut down spaces and force turnovers.

Everyone in Spain plays a role in its system, but Rodri is the glue that makes the team move. Against France, the Manchester City central midfielder put on a world-class shift in terms of connecting the ball from the midfield and into the attack. Then defensively, he forced France into turnovers. He also won a significant percentage of his duels to keep Spain in possession.

Spain’s attack is led by teenager Lamine Yamal and veteran forward Mikel Oyarzabal, who spent his entire career at Real Sociedad as opposed to the top clubs where elite center forwards play. Oyarzabal has been a perfect center forward for Spain’s system, and he typically finds ways to score big goals. Yamal, on the other hand, is a teenage superstar at Barcelona who is on the verge of becoming the next global superstar. Of course, if the winger can now in the World Cup, he will be on a path reserved for only the greatest players.

The architect of Spain’s rise is de la Fuente. The team has become completely dedicated to his vision. During his tenure, Spain won all seven of its games at Euro 2024 and now has won six of seven at this World Cup. The only blemish he has in a major tournament leading Spain is a 0-0 draw with Cape Verde.

But de la Fuente has created a team that is extremely difficult to break down. Through seven games, La Roja conceded just one goal. In the semifinal, world-class attackers Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé never looked dangerous. De la Fuente’s team is as prepared as any team this decade to contain Messi.

This game has no clear favorites. Just two great teams led by global stars. It will be an extremely hard-fought game and the winner will be a worthy champion.

Players To Watch

Everyone needs to watch Lionel Messi in this game because this might be the last chance to see the greatest player of all time play in an important game for his country. He is looking to win his fourth straight major title for La Albiceleste and add to his record 21 career World Cup goals. At age 39, Messi is only continuing to get better. With his two assists against England, he now has eight goals and two assists in this tournament. He became the first player ever to have over 10 goal involvements in consecutive World Cups after scoring seven and assisting on three goals in 2022.

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández has a critical assignment on Sunday. As a central midfielder, he will be tasked with going against the heart of Spain’s system in the middle of the field where Rodi and Fabian Ruiz typically dictate the game on their terms. Fernandez had a great performance against England. Even beyond his goal, Fernandez was very effective in his passing where he made few mistakes, switched the point of attack, and regularly got the ball into dangerous positions. He needs to be just as effective against Spain for Argentina to have a good chance.

The 19-year-old central defender might be the best centerback in the world after what he has shown in this tournament. Already a regular starter for Barcelona, Cubarsí has been even more impressive with Spain as he is a major reason why his team has conceded just one goal across its seven games at the World Cup. Handling Argentina will require another big effort, but if he is successful, he will widely be considered a global superstar and the most valuable player in the world at his position.

The Manchester City central midfielder is the engine of Spain’s system. He is a tireless worker who is so effective on both sides of the ball. He will present Argentina with the toughest test it has faced at this World Cup. If he can control the midfield and force Argentina into chasing the game the way France did, Spain has an excellent chance of winning. For La Roja, it starts with him.