The Young Star vs. The Old Guard: What To Know For Spain vs. Belgium

A trip to the semifinals is on the line when Spain and Belgium meet on Friday at Los Angeles Stadium in the second quarterfinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As the reigning European Champions and having not conceded a goal through five games at this tournament, Spain enters this game as the clear favorites. But Belgium will not be an easy opponent after the team has come to life in its last three games, where it has scored 12 goals.

This could be a hard-fought game, with the winner taking on a very powerful French team. Here is everything you need to know for Friday at the World Cup:

Spain vs. Belgium

When: Friday, July 10, 3 p.m. ET

Where: Los Angeles Stadium

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

After two lackluster draws to begin the tournament, Belgium’s offense has taken its game to another level in the last three games, including a 5-1 win over New Zealand, a 3-2 win over Senegal and, most recently, a 4-1 win over the United States.

The Red Devils have received a balanced scoring attack during this run, with Charles De Ketelaere, Leandro Trossard and Youri Tielemans all scoring twice, with Romelu Lukaku also adding three as a substitute. Belgium has also received five goals from substitutes at this World Cup, allowing it to attack effectively for the entire 90 minutes.

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Head coach Rudi Garcia’s team has been scoring goals with ease, but now must attempt to break through against a defense that has conceded no goals at this World Cup. There are many decisions that Garcia faces.

Veteran midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, 35, is not fully match-fit and was rested in the win over the United States. But Garcia might feel the need to start him as the Napoli man has the unique skill to break lines with his passes and create chances against the run of play.

Garcia also faces a question at center forward. De Ketelaere was the Man of the Match against the United States with two first-half goals to set the pace for a blowout win. But veteran Napoli forward Romelu Lukaku, 33, has been excellent off the bench, and he offers a more physically powerful option to go against Spain’s elite defense.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

So much has been made of Spain’s elite defense at this World Cup, with five clean sheets to get the team through. What is even more impressive is that Spain’s defense has excelled under the pressure of close games, not just blowouts. In the round of 16, Spain defeated Portugal, 1-0, with Mikel Merino only finding a winner in second half stoppage time.

A major factor behind the team’s defense is its elite possession, led by Pedri and Rodri, who are arguably the best central midfielder pairing at this World Cup. But the team’s offense needs to pick up as it is not close to the level it showed two years ago at the European Championships when it scored 15 goals in wins over Croatia, Italy, Germany, France and England en route to the title.

Luis de la Fuente’s team has been excellent at this World Cup, but is still capable of a lot more in the attack. Defense has been carrying the day for Spain, but there will come a time when it needs to be the other way around.

Players To Watch

The Arsenal winger has arguably been Belgium’s best player at this World Cup with two goals and two assists so far in the tournament (with those goal contributions all coming in the last three games). He has been instrumental in taking shots and creating chances. He could be the Red Devils’ most important option in trying to break down Spain’s impenetrable defense.

Spain will eventually be required to score more goals to have a realistic chance of winning the title. It will not be able to completely defend its way through the World Cup. Barcelona’s Yamal, 18, is the best teenager in the game and has already been nominated for the Ballon d’Or. Through five games at this tournament, he has only one goal and no assists. If he can find the form he displayed this season at Barcelona, Spain will be in great shape.