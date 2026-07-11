Norway vs. England VAR Controversy: Bellingham Goal Stands, Berg's Called Back

Norway might not be thrilled with VAR once its quarterfinal match against England is through.

England's first-half equalizer against Norway should not have been allowed, according to FOX rules analyst Mark Clattenburg. Then, in the second half, Norway had a goal chalked off because of a foul by Erling Haaland before a corner kick.

Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland took a goal kick that hit the cables for the camera that is above the field at Miami Stadium. According to Clattenburg, when the ball strikes an object in the field of play that is not a player, play should be halted, and those plays are reviewable by VAR.

"Some will ask, why does the VAR not interfere? Yes they can interfere if that contact of the ball on the camera cable is part of a reviewable incident. If [the contact] leads to a goal, it is a part of the VAR reviewable incidents," Clattenburg said of the goal kick that led to Jude Bellingham's goal. "So, it should have been picked up by the VAR."

England scores goal off Norway’s goal kick that defects off cable of cable camera | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

The VAR referee for this game is Jérôme Brisard, who was also the video assistant for the Argentina vs. Egypt game that caused controversy when Egypt had a goal chalked off that would have doubled its lead over the reigning champions.

Nyland's goal kick was controlled by England, and two passes later the ball found Bellingham. The Real Madrid star impressively finished for his fifth goal of the tournament to make it 1-1 right before halftime.

Norwegian players and coaches objected after the goal, noting that the ball had hit the cable above the field. French referee Clément Turpin allowed play to restart, though, without an intervention from the video assistant.

Then, in the 55th minute, Haaland pushed England midfielder Elliot Anderson before a corner kick was taken. Defender Torbjorn Heggem scored from the corner, but the goal was called off following a VAR check and the corner kick was retaken because Haaland's push happened before the corner was taken.

Norway's Go-Ahead Goal Disallowed by VAR After Erling Haaland Foul on England's Elliot Anderson | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Clattenburg agreed with the VAR decision to disallow the goal.

"Where do we start with this, because there are so many situations to deal with. But just before the corner's about to be taken, he clearly pushes Anderson in the chest and under the new IFAB regulations, if a foul happens just before the corner kick is taken ... it should be punished."

Norway took the lead through a stunning goal by winger Andreas Schjelderup in the 36th minute. Then, two minutes into first-half stoppage time, Bellingham scored.