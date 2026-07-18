FIFA Men's World Cup
Lionel Messi Shares Message To Argentina Fans Ahead Of World Cup Final
FIFA Men's World Cup

Lionel Messi Shares Message To Argentina Fans Ahead Of World Cup Final

Published Jul. 18, 2026 11:38 p.m. ET

On the eve of the World Cup final against Spain, Argentina captain Lionel Messi shared a message with his teammates, coaching staff, and supporters. 

On his official Instagram account, Messi reflected on his years with the national team and the bond formed within the squad leading up to Sunday's championship match.

"The most beautiful thing about all these years was never just the titles, but the entire journey," Messi wrote. "Sharing day-to-day life with this group, competing together, picking ourselves up in the difficult moments, and enjoying every step."

The post expressed gratitude to the individuals behind the team's operations, highlighting the collective effort required to maintain their standard on the international stage. Messi credited the squad's unity as a primary factor in their sustained success.

"Thanks to each one of my teammates, to the coaching staff, and to all the great people who work every day to keep this National Team as a family," Messi said.

As Argentina prepares to face a Spain side that has only conceded one goal during the tournament, Messi looked past the immediate result of the final. 

"Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one will be able to erase," Messi wrote. 

Messi concluded his message with the phrase, "Vamos, Argentina."

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