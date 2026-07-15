Spain vs. Argentina: 4 Key Storylines For The 2026 World Cup Final

It took 102 matches … and we're right back where we started. Lionel Messi and Argentina are defending their World Cup, and are looking to become the first back-to-back champs since Brazil in 1962.

The epic final between Argentina and Spain is jam-packed with storylines that make it a must-watch event for everyone, from the most devout fans left in the tournament to the scornful stragglers whose team failed to make the final.

Here are the four key storylines to know for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium.

1. Lamine Yamal's Coronation …

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Lionel Messi's throne is up for grabs, and the overwhelming belief is that Lamine Yamal will succeed him, just as he did at FC Barcelona. Some would argue that he's already done enough to earn it. Others think he still has to prove it, and a World Cup title at 19 years old would put that debate to bed.

Only four players in history have started in the World Cup final and won it before the age of 20: Uruguay's Rubén Morán, Brazil's Pelé, Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi and France's Kylian Mbappé. If Yamal does it this year with Spain, he will be the youngest to do it since Bergomi in 1982.

That list gets even smaller when you include players that have also won the Euros before the age of 20 – because the list is zero. Yamal would become the first after winning the Euros with Spain in 2024.

2. … Or Messi's Final Stand?

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Lionel Messi's World Cup journey has nearly ended more times than he and his Argentina teammates would care to admit. First against Cape Verde, then against Egypt, Switzerland and, most recently, England. None have succeeded, either because of Messi's heroics or due to Argentina's will to keep their national hero's dream alive.

Messi will now go head-to-head with a country he knows very well in Spain. Messi spent 21 years of his life in Barcelona, rising through the youth ranks of La Masia before making his senior team debut for FC Barcelona in 2004. He's a legend in Spain; now he's standing in the way of the country's second-ever World Cup title.

Messi's best days are behind him at 39 years old, but he's shown that he doesn't need to be in his physical prime to dominate his competition, scoring eight goals in seven matches this tournament.

3. Spain's Stout Defense …

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Spain's path to the final hasn't been easy. In its seven matches, it has played three teams ranked in the top 10 in the FIFA World Rankings: Belgium (8), Portugal (7) and France (2). No team has played more at this year's tournament.

And yet, even in the face of the stiffest competition the tournament had to offer, Spain has conceded just one goal so far. Its six clean sheets are the most by a team in a single edition of the World Cup.

Goalkeeper Unai Simón has been at the center of Spain's shutout wins, recording a record six clean sheets at this year's tournament. But its defense has been anchored on the pitch by 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who has returned to his world-class form at the World Cup.

4. … Against Argentina's Unwavering Offense

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Argentina has scored 18 goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, more than any team at the tournament by two goals. Half of those goals have come in the 75th minute or later. It doesn't just win; it delivers painful punches to the gut.

If there's any team that can buck that trend, it's Spain and its stellar defense, but the key difference between these two teams is experience. Spain's star player is a 19-year-old playing in his first World Cup; Argentina's star player is a 39-year-old playing in his sixth, who also happens to be leading the Golden Boot race.

One thing is for sure: nothing will come easy, for either side, in Sunday's World Cup final.