La Roja Rolls On: 4 Takeaways From Spain's World Cup Semifinal Win Over France

In what was billed as a blockbuster between arguably the two best teams in the world, Spain defeated France 2-0 in a surprisingly convincing fashion. Spain took advantage of French mistakes, used slick passing to maintain possession, and pressed relentlessly to down the French at Atlanta Stadium.

Spain was in control from the opening whistle and scored first through a penalty that was converted by Mikel Oyarzabal in the 22nd minute. Then in the second half, right back Pedro Porro found an opening to move into the box and beat Mike Maignan.

The results for Spain under head coach Luis de la Fuente are phenomenal. The team has not lost a game in its two major tournaments. At Euro 2024, Spain won all seven of its game en route to the title. At this World Cup, Spain has won six games and drew once (take a bow Cape Verde).

Spain now enters Sunday’s final as the favorite.

1. Spain’s System Is On Full Display

Spain’s Pedro Porro extends lead with goal vs France | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

From the opening whistle, it was clear that France was in for a far different test than anything else it has faced at this World Cup. Spain is always an excellent possession-based team that can make its opponents chase the game for long stretches due to its passing.

France knew what it was going to face. Spain defeated France each of the three times the teams played this current decade. First was a 2-1 win in the Nations League final in 2021. Then it was a 2-1 win in the semifinals of Euro 2024. Then last year in the Nations League semifinal, Spain won a wild 5-4 decision.

Entering this game, France had a lot of momentum with both Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé scoring and assisting in droves. On top of that, Michael Olise was the tournament’s most impactful midfielder.

But the story of this game is how France was so overwhelmed when it could not maintain possession or handle the press. France was clearly frustrated chasing the game as much as it did. It could not focus and play to its strengths and get the ball to Mbappé or Dembélé in dangerous areas.

Spain played its system to perfection. On both sides of the ball, the entire team was perfectly in synch with each other.

Offensively, Yamal was a nightmare for France even if he did not score. Both goals originated from his side of the field. He had a goal called back on a close offside, and he demanded a lot of respect.

Defensively, Spain again showed why they so difficult to score. Spanish defenders were always shutting down passing lanes and forcing turnovers.

It was a double-edged sword. Spain was brilliant but France also lacked the resolve to figure out solutions. Les Bleus became frustrated and let Spain do whatever they wanted.

2. Rodri Led An Immense Spanish Spine

(Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

The biggest strengths for Spain was its spine, specifically its central defender pairing and central midfield pairing. In the midfield, Rodri and Fabian Ruiz were excellent at winning and maintaining possession. The chemistry they displayed on both sides of the ball was on another level.

Rodi was the best player on the field in this game. He was everywhere on both sides of the ball. He won 7/11 of his ground duels. He won 4/4 of his aerials. He drew three fouls.

In central defense, Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte continued to frustrate opponents. Cubarsí is just 19 years old and the season he has had with Barcelona and now leading Spain into the World Cup final with six clean sheets makes him one of the most promising and accomplished teenage players in the world.

But with the midfield and defenders so well-connected, it puts less pressure on the attack. Spain does not need to score goals in droves. It can control games and be patient until the moment comes.

3. France’s Cheap Giveaways And Mistakes

(Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

What was also apparent in this game is how France struggled to often make important passes. There were many times when midfielders could not get the ball into the attack and saw passes intercepted by Spanish defenders.

Michael Olise was particularly guilty of this, and that was surprising given how well he had been playing entering into this game. But he was a big reason why Dembélé and Mbappé saw such little of the ball.

But Olise was far from the only culprit. Lucas Digne’s foul on Lamine Yamal to concede a penalty was a mental error that cannot be made at such a level. France’s fullback and wingers were never able to get forward to get numbers into the attack.

4. Oyarzabal Scores Big Goals

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal nets penalty, taking lead vs France | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Mikel Oyarzabal is not Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, or Harry Kane but he is perfect for this Spain team. Since 2025, he now has 17 goals in 19 games. In 2024, he scored the winner against England in the final of Euro 2024.

In this game, he took the penalty in the 22nd minute and hit an unstoppable shot.

Oyarzabal is interesting because he is the center forward for maybe the best national team in the world. He doesn’t play for one of the best clubs in the world, such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, or Paris St. Germain. He plays for Real Sociedad, where has spent his entire professional career.

But Oyarzabal is a testament to this Spanish team that it is about the system and the players that fit that system. It’s about the right players, not necessarily the best players. Oyarzabal is a perfect fit for this team, and he scores the big goals.