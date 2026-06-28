2030 World Cup: Locations, Hosts, Dates, For The Centenary Tournament

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States is the first-ever edition of the tournament to be co-hosted by three nations — the next World Cup will be the second, and the first edition to play on three different continents, with games set to be played in six different countries to celebrate the tournament's centenary.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2030 FIFA World Cup, including locations, hosts and dates:

Who Is Hosting The 2030 FIFA World Cup?

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by three nations: Morocco, Portugal and Spain. This marks the second time in the tournament's history that it has been hosted by three nations, with the 2026 World Cup being the first.

Morocco, Portugal and Spain were officially ratified as the co-hosts of the 2030 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 11, 2024, following a bidding process that started on Oct. 2020 and concluded on Oct. 2023 with the three nations as the sole bidder. Morocco wasn't originally part of the bid, hoping to host the tournament as the sole host, but joined in March 2023.

(Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

When Is The 2030 FIFA World Cup?

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will take place from June 8, 2030 to July 21, 2030. The 44-day stretch will make it the longest World Cup ever, up from 39 days in 2026 due to the multi-continental travel required for the 100-year anniversary celebrations.

World Cup Anniversary Matches

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will mark the tournament's 100th anniversary. To celebrate the centenary edition of the tournament, FIFA awarded three separate opening matches to Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay as a nod to the first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1930.

Uruguay was the first-ever host and winner of the FIFA World Cup, and the celebratory match will be played at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, the same stadium built for the 1930 tournament. Argentina will host a match at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires as the runner-up of the 1930 tournament, and Paraguay will host a match at Estadio Osvaldo Dominguez Dibb in Asunción, where CONMEBOL has its headquarters.

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

2030 World Cup Locations

The 2030 FIFA World Cup is expected to be played in 21 stadiums, across 18 cities and six countries. While the official host sites have yet to be formally approved ahead of the December 2026 deadline, there is a list of finalist cities and stadiums.

Here is the full list of finalist cities and stadiums for the 2030 FIFA World Cup:

Uruguay (1 City, 1 Stadium)

Montevideo: Estadio Centenario

Argentina (1 City, 1 Stadium)

Buenos Aires: Estadio Monumental

Paraguay (1 City, 1 Stadium)

Asunción: Estadio Osvaldo Domínguez Dibb

Portugal (2 Cities, 3 Stadiums)

Lisbon: Estádio da Luz and Estádio José Alvalade

Porto: Estádio do Dragão

Morocco (6 Cities, 6 Stadiums)

Casablanca: Hassan II Stadium

Rabat: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

Marrakesh: Grand Stade de Marrakech

Agadir: Adrar Stadium

Fez: Fez Stadium

Tangier: Ibn Batouta Stadium

Spain (8 Cities, 10 Stadiums)

Madrid: Santiago Bernabéu and Cívitas Metropolitano

Barcelona: Spotify Camp Nou and RCDE Stadium

Seville: Estadio de La Cartuja

Bilbao: San Mamés

San Sebastián: Real Arena/Anoeta Stadium

Zaragoza: La Romareda

Las Palmas: Estadio Gran Canaria

Valencia: Nou Mestalla

Vigo: Abanca-Balaídos

Where Is The 2030 World Cup Final?

The site of the 2030 FIFA World Cup final hasn't been awarded yet. Official tournament locations must be submitted and approved by 2026, but the location of the final may be announced later than that.