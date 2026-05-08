FOX Sports, Cosm Team Up to Bring 40 Matches of FIFA World Cup 2026 to Cosm Venues

Can't make it to a FIFA World Cup 2026 match? Soccer fans now have a chance to experience the stadium energy. FOX Sports and Cosm have teamed up to bring select live matches to Cosm venues throughout the tournament.

Cosm’s 40 total matches will be broadcast at their immersive entertainment venues across Los Angeles, Dallas and Atlanta. For fans, Cosm's 87-foot-diameter, 12K+ LED domes will bring the in-match atmosphere to life.

To kick off their coverage, Cosm will broadcast 11 group stage matches, including all three of the United States’ group stage matches against Paraguay, Türkiye and Australia and the tournament’s opening match of Mexico vs. South Africa live from Mexico City on June 11. Following the group stages, Cosm will transition into the majority of the knockout stages, and will close out their coverage with all Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals matches and the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, live from East Rutherford, NJ. on Sunday, July 19.

For the largest World Cup to date, spanning across 37 days, 104 matches and 48 qualified teams, Cosm and FOX Sports have come together to deliver what could be a historic tournament. Could Cosm help capture what could be Lionel Messi’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cups? How will Spain do with 18-year-old Lamine Yamal coming off an injury? Will USA successfully advance out of the group stage? Cosm’s shared reality experience will help fans across the country dive into the largest sporting event in the World this summer.

A full schedule of the 11 Group Stage matches to be shown at Cosm in Shared Reality can be found below.



