United States Midfielder Johnny Cardoso Suffers Ankle Sprain

United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso has sprained his right ankle five weeks before the World Cup, his club Atletico Madrid said on Thursday.

Atletico said Cardoso was hurt in practice and will undergo rehab. The club did not give a timetable for his return, instead saying in a statement on its English-language social media that, "He will undergo physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions in the gym, and the progress of his recovery will determine his return to competition."

La Liga has four rounds left and Atletico is eyeing a top four finish.

The U.S. opens its World Cup campaign on June 13 against Paraguay in Inglewood, California. It will then also play Australia and Turkey in Group D.

The 24-year-old Cardoso has 23 appearances for the U.S. since his debut in 2020.

Atletico was eliminated by Arsenal in the Champions League semifinals this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.