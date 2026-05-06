Why Tim Ream's World Cup Leadership is Universal 'With or Without the Armband'

As one of the United States' most consistent leaders at 38 years old, U.S. national team defender Tim Ream is expected to be at the World Cup as one of the many veterans carried over from the 2022 squad.

Ream joined First Things First on Wednesday to discuss everything from USA's tournament outlook and the impact of his leadership on the pitch.

"There’s so many guys who would love to be in that position, to wear the armband and represent your country… I don’t look at it as extra pressure, it’s more like how can I help the guys around me be better each day," Ream said. "I try not to think about the extras and the extra responsibilities. I’m the same with or without the armband. If someone else wants it, I’ll be happy to stand right there next to them and help them out."

(Photo by Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

The St. Louis native remains a central figure in the United States’ leadership and defensive structure. Ream earned the captain’s armband in 2023 and has led the group ever since. He debuted for the national team in 2010 and has logged over 80 caps.

Notably, Ream has been part of the 2022 World Cup squad and was part of the USA's 2-0 win over Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League Final in 2024. Ream is in his third MLS season with Charlotte FC, arriving in 2024 after playing in England for clubs Bolton and Fulham for nine seasons.

Heading into his second World Cup, Ream’s preparation on home soil is crucial – especially as the 38-year-old enters the tournament with a lingering injury from last month.

"Make sure you’re getting into the gym in the morning & not necessarily lifting, but doing activation exercises… As you get older, you have to do it more & more & add more & more. I don’t think there’s a day that goes by where we don’t feel 100 percent, so there’s always something we can work on."

Ream recently suffered a groin injury in April that set him back from training and playing for a few weeks, forcing him to miss key matches with Charlotte FC leading up to the World Cup. Even at 38, Ream remains a vital part of USA's roster and will play a big role in bringing USA out of the group stages.

The United States will kick off their World Cup run with their 26-man roster announced on May 26, and their first game against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

From June 11 through July 19, 2026, FOX Sports presents its largest World Cup production and broadcast slate to date featuring all 104 matches live across FOX (69) and FS1 (35) with every match live-streaming on FOX One and the FOX Sports App.