'These Things Happen': Neymar Apologizes for Rift With Robinho’s Son at Santos Training
Neymar has apologized for a training ground rift with Santos teammate Robinho Jr. in an incident that could further dent his already slim chances of playing for Brazil at the World Cup.
Robinho Jr., the 18-year-old son of former Brazil star Robinho, had alleged this week that he was slapped by the 34-year-old Neymar during team training.
On Tuesday night, Neymar scored in Santos' 1-1 draw at Deportivo Recoleta in Paraguay in a Copa Sudamericana match, but media attention was on what he had to say about the scuffle earlier this week.
"These things happen in soccer," Neymar told reporters. "It should have been solved by us two. It was a disagreement we had during training, I had a reaction and exaggerated a little. Soon after I apologized, we talked in the dressing room and came to an understanding."
(Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)
Neymar, Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals, has not played for the national since an ACL injury in October 2023.
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to announce his World Cup squad on May 18.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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