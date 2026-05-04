Manchester United's Casemiro Says Neymar Would Accept Bench Role For World Cup

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has thrown his weight behind Neymar making Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad, suggesting the forward is willing to sacrifice his starting spot to chase the trophy.

With the Seleção's final roster set to be announced on May 18, the veteran midfielder believes the Santos star still has a vital role to play under Carlo Ancelotti.

Neymar doesn't need to be star attraction for Brazil

Constant injury troubles have prevented Neymar from featuring for the national team since 2023, well before Carlo Ancelotti took over as Seleção boss.

Despite constantly missing out on calls due to fitness issues, Ancelotti has not ruled out including the 34-year-old in the squad for the summer competition.

It is unlikely the forward would be drafted into the starting XI due to his long absence, but midfielder Casemiro, one of the team’s senior figures, has insisted that his co-star does not need to be the star of the show.

In my opinion, Neymar never had that kind of problem. He even has the age and experience to be one of the captains of the national team," Casemiro told ESPN.

"He never cared about that in the national team. He always said: 'give the ball to me, let's have fun and play football. And, man, that's me. I want to have fun on the field, I want to enjoy myself on the field.' And Neymar has always demonstrated that.

"Neymar never had that role of wanting to be tough. Neymar has always been a guy who wanted to have fun on the field. And I think that if you talk to him, in my opinion, about his desire to play in a World Cup, and you propose, if Ancelotti proposes [a bench role] to him, I think he will want to go to the national team, because he wants to [play in the World Cup]. Then he gets there and he shows it on the field and shows it in training."

'No better coach' than Ancelotti for Santos star

Holding the reins during this transitional period is Ancelotti, a manager renowned for his ability to manage big egos and complex squad rotations.

United midfielder Casemiro has been vocal in his support for the Italian tactician, insisting that there is no one better equipped to handle a player of Neymar's stature and fitness profile.

Ancelotti’s history of success with veteran stars at Real Madrid and AC Milan provides a blueprint for how Brazil might utilize Neymar effectively.

Casemiro went on to back his manager, "I think you'd have to have a conversation [with Neymar] and you'd come and talk: look, you're not going to play as many games, but look, in a certain game, you're going to be crucial for those 20 minutes, 30 minutes. Or you're going to play that game. I think it's just a conversation.

"So, I repeat, it's not what Ancelotti will think. So I think that bombshell is Ancelotti's, and there's no better coach in the world, with more experience in the world, to handle a situation like that. So, I'm sure that the decision he makes will always be in the best interest of the group."

Neymar doesn’t need to prove anything, says Casemiro

Casemiro admitted that constant discussions about Neymar’s place in the Brazil national team have become repetitive but insisted he has never avoided the topic.

"It’s annoying because everyone talks about [Neymar in the World Cup], everyone asks, and everyone answers. Especially me. I’m honestly a friend of Neymar’s — I’ve known him since he was 12. But in my opinion it’s very clear: Neymar doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone," Casemiro said.

"It all depends on whether he can get as close as possible to his best physical condition. Because in terms of talent, there is no need to discuss what a great player he is."

San Lorenzo v Santos - Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026 (Getty Images Sport)

Fitness remains the final hurdle

While Neymar's talent is undisputed, his physical condition remains the primary concern for the Brazilian coaching staff.

Having recently returned to action with Santos, the forward is still striving to find his peak rhythm.

Casemiro admitted that while the debate can be "annoying," the reality of the situation is tied entirely to whether Neymar’s body can withstand the rigours of a World Cup after several serious injuries.

"The big question here is the physical part. I understand the coaching staff is analyzing this and Ancelotti has made it clear in interviews. I am a huge fan of Neymar and he doesn't have to prove anything to anyone," Casemiro said.

"If he is physically well, then there is no discussion. He has to go. He is the star, the guy of the team. But it is up to him to be physically fit."