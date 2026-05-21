Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Wins First Major Trophy In 5 Years With Saudi Pro League Title
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins First Major Trophy In 5 Years With Saudi Pro League Title

Updated May. 21, 2026 6:12 p.m. ET

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace in Al Nassr’s 4-1 victory over Damac on Thursday earned the Portuguese star his first Saudi Pro League title since making the move to the club in January 2023.

Ronaldo has now won top-flight domestic league titles in four different countries across two continents: England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia. The triumph marks the eighth league title of his legendary career.

Al Nassr Hold Off Al Hilal In Title Race

The title did not come easily for Al Nassr, as the race came down to the final day. Rivals Al Hilal finished just two points behind them in second place, but Al Nassr held on to secure their first league title since 2019. The club finished third last season and second the year before.

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Final-Day Drama Against Damac

Al Nassr took the lead in the 34th minute through a Sadio Mané header from a João Félix corner. They doubled their advantage in the 52nd minute through a moment of quality from Kingsley Coman.

Damac were handed a penalty in the 58th minute, and Morlaye Sylla converted from the spot to cut the deficit in half.

Ronaldo restored Al Nassr’s two-goal lead just five minutes later with a brilliant free kick to make it 3-1. He then doubled his goal tally in the 81st minute, taking advantage of Damac’s failure to clear their lines before smashing the ball into the top corner to seal a 4-1 victory and the title for Al Nassr.

World Cup Remains The Final Prize

Ronaldo has won almost everything there is to win across multiple countries, but one trophy still continues to evade him: the World Cup. This summer, he will have another chance to chase that final piece of silverware with Portugal.

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