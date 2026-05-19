'With Him And For Him': Portugal Using Ronaldo As Inspiration For 2026 World Cup

Vitinha has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo continues to inspire Portugal's squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The midfielder says the team hopes to win the tournament alongside — and for — their iconic captain.

The dream of global glory

Vitinha has spoken about the influence of Ronaldo within the Portugal national football team as the squad looks ahead to the 2026 World Cup. Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, remains a key figure for Portugal despite approaching the latter stages of his career.

As preparations continue for the expanded tournament in North America, his presence in the national team setup continues to shape the squad’s ambitions. Speaking to FIFA, Vitinha made it clear that Portugal’s players are motivated by the opportunity to deliver the one major international trophy that has eluded their captain.

Vitinha reveals Ronaldo’s influence inside the squad

Vitinha explained that Ronaldo’s leadership and professionalism continue to drive the team forward. Despite questions from some observers about his continued role in the starting line-up, the midfielder says the forward’s work ethic remains unmatched.

"He’s [Ronaldo] one of the greatest players in history," Vitinha said. "I’m very proud to share the dressing room with him, learn from him and witness his professionalism every day. I hope we can win the World Cup with him and for him as well."

"Mainly the way he approaches football: extremely professional and serious. He leaves nothing to chance. He steps onto the pitch knowing he is 100 percent ready and that he has done everything possible for the team."

'We just want to win'

Vitinha also acknowledged that while Portugal's ambition is to win the World Cup, the road to achieving it will not be easy. He emphasized that the squad's current focus is on winning match after match.

"We just want to win," he admitted. "We know it will be difficult, but we also know there’s no point thinking too much about the final or lifting the trophy right now, even if that’s our objective. We have to take things step by step. That’s always the best approach. Right now, our focus has to be on the group stage. If we do well there, then we can start looking further ahead."

Portugal balancing youth and experience

Portugal’s ambitions for the 2026 tournament will depend on how well the squad blends emerging talent with Ronaldo’s leadership. Head coach Roberto Martinez has announced his final squad for the North American tournament, with Vitinha and Ronaldo also on the list. In the upcoming World Cup they are in Group K with DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia.