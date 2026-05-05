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Kylian Mbappé Defends Commitment To Rehab After Trip To Italy, Before El Clásico
Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé Defends Commitment To Rehab After Trip To Italy, Before El Clásico

Updated May. 5, 2026 4:51 p.m. ET

Kylian Mbappe responded to a fresh wave of criticism in Spain, insisting on Tuesday he remains fully committed to recovering from his latest injury.

The Real Madrid and France forward is sidelined by a left hamstring issue which is casting doubt about his availability for Sunday's clásico in Barcelona, the biggest match in Spanish soccer.

During his time off, Mbappé reportedly traveled to Italy with actress Ester Expósito last weekend, prompting criticism in Spanish media that he may not be taking his rehabilitation seriously. 

Madrid fans have questioned why the league's best striker was on holiday ahead of the clásico. An online petition made by fans urging Real Madrid to get rid of Kylian Mbappé has garnered over 4.2 million signatures.

Mbappé denied any wrongdoing through a statement from his representatives sent to The Associated Press.

"Part of the criticism is based on an overinterpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club, without reflecting the reality of Kylian’s commitment and the work he puts in every day for the team," the statement read.

Unhappy Real Madrid supporters believe Mbappé is saving himself for the World Cup that begins in five weeks.

He also drew criticism earlier this season when he couldn't play because of a knee ailment.

Madrid has little to play for in the final stretch of the season. 

The club has been eliminated in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, and is virtually out of contention in La Liga as it trails Barcelona by 11 points with four rounds remaining. 

Barcelona could clinch on Sunday.

Madrid has yet to say whether Mbappé will be fit and available for the clásico. 

Spanish media say Mbappé went to Madrid’s training center on a day off to continue his recovery.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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