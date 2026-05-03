Real Madrid to Release Dani Carvajal, Clearing Way for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid legend Dani Carvajal faces a heartbreaking exit as the club plan to release the veteran right-back this summer.

Plagued by injuries and a reported breakdown in relations with the coaching staff during a dismal, trophyless season, his departure potentially paves the way for Trent Alexander-Arnold to cement his place as the undisputed starter at right-back for Los Blancos.

Contract renewal off the table for veteran defender

According to Marca, Carvajal faces a definite exit as Real Madrid have decided against offering him a contract extension beyond June.

This decision stems from a miserable campaign for the club, who sit second in La Liga with 74 points, trailing Barcelona by 14 points and facing a second straight season without a major trophy.

Carvajal has struggled immensely, making just 20 appearances across all competitions.

Hampered by recurring knee and muscle injuries, the 34-year-old full-back has failed to convince the hierarchy that he can remain at the highest level.

Injury disasters end World Cup dreams

A recent foot fracture has ended the chances of Carvajal playing in the remaining domestic fixtures, effectively shattering his hopes of making the Spain squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has also endured a frustrating debut year at Real, suffering a hamstring injury and a muscle tear.

However, the Englishman has still managed 26 appearances and over 1,500 minutes across La Liga and the Champions League.

While the medical staff estimate a two to three-week recovery for Carvajal, time has simply run out for the six-time Champions League winner to reclaim his spot from his younger teammate before his contract expires.

A breakdown in relations and playing time

The final year of Carvajal’s contract has been remarkably bleak, marked by just eight league starts and prolonged spells on the sidelines.

Tensions behind the scenes have exacerbated this disappointing conclusion.

When questioned by the media about the alleged friction between the player and the coaching staff, manager Alvaro Arbeloa bluntly stated: "It was a question out of place." This internal friction, combined with his inability to stay fit during a catastrophic domestic campaign, has left the legendary defender completely frozen out of the project.

Clearing the path for Alexander-Arnold

While this exit marks a cruel end for a loyal servant, it signals the definitive start of a new era.

With Carvajal officially departing, Real Madrid have a clear tactical space. Alexander-Arnold will now bear the immense responsibility of being Real's undisputed first-choice right-back as the club look to rebuild next season.