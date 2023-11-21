Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifying match delayed due to fight between fans in stands
The start of the South American World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Brazil on Tuesday night was delayed because of a fight among the fans in the stands.
Policemen on the scene were using batons to break up the brawl between supporters of both teams at Rio's Maracana Stadium.
Argentina players asked those in the stand for calm before heading to the dressing room.
Argentina told their Brazil rivals they would only return to the pitch after the situation was calm.
All 69,000 tickets for the match in Rio de Janeiro were sold.
Brazil players remained on the pitch waiting for their rivals 20 minutes after the scheduled kick off time.
Policemen gathered around Argentina fans in a section that can host about 3,000 fans.
Argentina leads South American World Cup qualifying with 12 points in five matches. Brazil is in fifth position. Both teams lost their previous games in the round-robin competition of 10 teams.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Argentina hands Brazil first-ever home defeat in World Cup qualifying
How Erling Haaland missing Euro 2024 could impact race for Ballon d'Or
USMNT qualifies for 2024 Copa América despite 2-1 loss marred by 'unprofessionalism'
-
Euro 2024 qualifiers: Croatia completes its comeback to claim final auto-spot
Lionel Scaloni ponders future as Argentina coach after historic win vs. Brazil
Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifying match delayed due to fight between fans in stands
-
Inter Miami denies rumors of preseason game against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr
The 2026 World Cup is coming. Will Lionel Messi be there?
Lionel Messi draws Brazilian fans to what could be his last match in Rio
Tim Boyle ready to feel 'dangerous' in his first start at QB for Jets vs. Dolphins on Friday
-
Argentina hands Brazil first-ever home defeat in World Cup qualifying
How Erling Haaland missing Euro 2024 could impact race for Ballon d'Or
USMNT qualifies for 2024 Copa América despite 2-1 loss marred by 'unprofessionalism'
-
Euro 2024 qualifiers: Croatia completes its comeback to claim final auto-spot
Lionel Scaloni ponders future as Argentina coach after historic win vs. Brazil
Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifying match delayed due to fight between fans in stands
-
Inter Miami denies rumors of preseason game against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr
The 2026 World Cup is coming. Will Lionel Messi be there?
Lionel Messi draws Brazilian fans to what could be his last match in Rio