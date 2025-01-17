FIFA Men's World Cup For many USMNT World Cup hopefuls, the audition for 2026 begins now Published Jan. 17, 2025 8:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Outside of major competitions like the World Cup, it is exceedingly rare for national team coaches to enjoy the luxury of multi-week training camps with their players. Even then, it doesn't always happen; the squads that competed at soccer's last signature event in 2022 had only a few practices to prepare for some of the biggest games of their lives, what with that tournament scheduled in the middle of the European season to avoid the searing summer temperatures in Qatar.

So, so what if U.S. boss Mauricio Pochettino doesn't have the overwhelming majority of his top players this month? Getting to work with the USMNT's MLS-based contingent for 16 days this January is an opportunity — both for Pochettino and his 2026 World Cup hopefuls, all of whom are hell-bent on sticking around when the regulars return from club commitments two months from now.

It's not something any of them can afford to be casual about.

"We take it very seriously, even if it's not on the FIFA calendar," said Pochettino of this camp and his squad's first two matches of 2025, starting with Saturday's friendly here against Venezuela [kickoff at 3 p.m. ET]. "It's important for us, because we want to add players to compete for a position on the national team."

The next World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S. and North American neighbors Canada and Mexico, is now a mere 17 months away. FIFA hasn't announced roster sizes for 2026, but it's possible that each participating nation will have just 23 spots up for grabs. The competition for places on the final roster will be ruthless. Pochettino reiterated again on Friday that he will afford MLS players every chance to prove that they deserve to be included alongside the program's Europe-based cohort.

"I think that gives us a lot of confidence, because we know we're all in the mix," said 24-year-old Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang, scorer of 10 MLS goals in 2024 and one of nine players here hoping to make his USMNT debut. "It's not just based on who's playing where."

Over the last week-plus, Pochettino has gotten to know the newcomers on and off the field. While the first few days of camp were more about regaining fitness after the long MLS offseason, it became more about soccer this week. Despite the extended layoff, "The touches are still there," said Real Salt Lake playmaker Diego Luna. "Everybody's talented here." Pochettino said that Friday's session was the team's best one yet.

"The level," the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur manager said, "is very good."

Still, performances in trainings can reveal only so much.

Saturday's contest and another exhibition next week, in Orlando versus Costa Rica, will tell the coaching staff more.

"After these two games," Pochettino said, "we're going to have better idea, a more clear idea, about the capacity of these young players."

It's not all about the youngsters, though. World Cup veterans Shaq Moore, Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman must show that they still belong. Former Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen is looking for his first U.S. appearance in almost three years. Those old hands' experience could prove valuable during Saturday's match at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium, which is expected to be attended by thousands of Venezuelan expatriates who now call South Florida home.

The potentially hostile environment in the stands figures to be matched on the field by La Vinotinto.

"Historically, South American teams are physical, [they] fight for every ball," was Moore's scouting report. "We're expecting an intense game, and we got to match that or even surpass it to get a good result.

"Hopefully," the Fort Lauderdale-born fullback added, "we have U.S. fans down here, too."

Whatever the challenges, the high stakes for players on this version of the national team are obvious.

"The players are so motivated to show that they can be part of the team," Pochettino said. "They all want to be part of the World Cup."

"Of course we know that's on the horizon," said Steffen, who was a surprising omission from the 2022 roster under former USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter.

"These games coming up are going to be a big test for us," Luna said of this month's two contests. "After that, you can see more about where you stand and where you fit in."

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports who has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents.

