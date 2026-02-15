Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Return 3-Game Absence With Goal For Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Al-Nassr's starting line-up and scored against Al-Fateh after missing two matches amid a dispute over finances and transfer backing in the Saudi Pro League.

The club captain was on strike after title rivals Al-Hilal signed former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema, while his own side was restricted in how they could move during the transfer market.

Ronaldo protest finally ends

Ronaldo was restored to Al-Nassr’s starting XI for Saturday’s Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Fateh, captaining the side after sitting out the club’s previous two league fixtures.

The 39-year-old had missed games against Al-Ittihad and Al-Riyadh earlier this month, with reports indicating his absence was a deliberate boycott linked to dissatisfaction over the club’s transfer activity. Ronaldo had been frustrated that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) did not significantly strengthen Al-Nassr during the recent window while rivals Al-Hilal continued to invest heavily, including deals involving his old strike partner.

Talks were held this week and, according to reports, the key issues were addressed. These supposedly included overdue salary payments and the restoration of greater operational control to Al-Nassr’s executives. Following those developments, the forward agreed to return to action.

The Saudi Pro League also issued a statement addressing the situation, saying: "Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club."

Trademark goal as Al-Nassr target title

Ronaldo wasted little time reminding fans of his importance once back on the field.

After a lively opening spell from Al-Nassr’s attack, the breakthrough came in the 18th minute. Sadio Mane played a pass into the penalty area and Ronaldo finished first time with a tidy strike into the bottom-right corner. The chance carried an expected goals value of just 0.21 but the quality of the finish was typical of Ronaldo.

Before scoring, Ronaldo had already been heavily involved in the match. He fired an early effort over the bar inside the first minute and later attempted a shot from outside the penalty area after a Marcelo Brozovic pass. Al-Nassr also saw chances fall to Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman during the opening exchanges.

Al-Nassr's title challenge still alive

Al-Nassr came into the match third in the standings, four points behind leaders Al-Hilal but holding a game in hand, meaning the club are still firmly in the title race.

Individually, Ronaldo is also chasing the Golden Boot. He trails Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney, who leads the scoring charts, while Julian Quinones of Al-Qadsiah is also ahead of him. His strike on Saturday was his 17th of the campaign, an impressive return with plenty of games still to go.

What comes next?

Ronaldo’s return appears to draw a line under a tense episode between player, club and league stakeholders in Saudi Arabia. For Al-Nassr now, the priority is the football. The club cannot afford further dropped points if they are to catch Al-Hilal.

For Ronaldo, the objective is even simpler - continue scoring goals. His instant impact against Al-Fateh suggested the dispute has not affected his sharpness or winning mentality, and the remainder of his season will likely determine whether his second full campaign in Saudi Arabia ends with silverware.