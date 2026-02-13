Protest Over? Cristiano Ronaldo Back In Al-Nassr Squad After 3-Game Absence

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the Al-Nassr squad and could feature in Saturday's clash with Al-Fateh.

The Portuguese legend has missed his club side's last three games, having been frustrated by the Public Investment Fund during the January transfer window, but he now looks set to end his protest and return to the pitch.

Ronaldo absent after protest against PIF

Ronaldo's most recent outing came on 30 January, when he was among the scorers alongside Mohamed Simakan and Kingsley Coman as Al-Nassr beat Al-Kholood. He has missed their last three games since then, though Jorge Jesus' side have been fine without the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, picking up three wins without conceding a goal.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star is thought to have grown frustrated with a perceived lack of support from the PIF in Saudi Arabia, with his side only able to watch on as Karim Benzema was allowed to leave Al-Ittihad to join Al-Hilal, who currently sit at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

He was back in training relatively quickly and reports soon emerged claiming a return to matchday selection would soon be on the cards. That appears to be the case, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Ronaldo will be available when Al-Nassr take on Al-Fateh on Saturday.

CR7 back in squad for game on Saturday

The Portugal international now looks set to rejoin the likes of Coman, Joao Felix and Sadio Mane in the Al-Nassr squad, with his protest now seemingly at an end.

Ronaldo has received recent support from former Madrid team-mate Toni Kroos, who said: "The Saudi league is a strange phenomenon. No one had heard of it before the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, and now they disrespect the man who put them on the world map. If Cristiano leaves tomorrow, this league will lose all its charm. Without Ronaldo, no one would see the Saudi league."

The Saudi Pro League wasn't as understanding, with their statement reading: "The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules.

"Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.

"Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club."

Al-Nassr desperate for win in tough title race

The return of the 41-year-old is an undeniable boost for Al-Nassr, even if they are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak. Ronaldo has scored 17 Saudi Pro League goals this season, with only Ivan Toney and Julian Quinones bagging more with 20 and 18 respectively.

A win at the weekend is imperative for Ronaldo and co. They currently sit third in the league standings but can go up to second and just a point behind Al-Hilal should they claim the victory at Maydan Tamweel Al‑Oula.

Al-Hilal were in action on Friday, beating Al-Ettifaq 2-0 thanks to goals from Mohamed Kanno and Salem Al-Dawsari.

Ronaldo to resume chase for 1,000 career goals

Ronaldo's thoughts will now return to his aim of scoring 1,000 professional career goals before he retires. His most recent strike took him up to 961 efforts, with only 39 more needed for him to reach four figures. He'll want to take a fair chunk out of that total during the remainder of the campaign with Al-Nassr, but whether Ronaldo stays with the Saudi Arabian club or looks for one final challenge elsewhere after all this off-field drama remains to be seen.