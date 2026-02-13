'Football Is Freedom': Bob Marley Inspires Jamaica's Kits Ahead of World Cup

When you think of Jamaica, you also often think of Bob Marley. Decades after his passing, the music legend and humanitarian continues to be an embodiment of the country's music, style, and culture.

It's therefore no surprise that Jamaica's newest kit collection celebrates both Marley's life and the rich musical tradition of the island nation.

(Courtesy: adidas)

Released by adidas and Jamaica Football Federation, the kits were developed in collaboration with the Bob Marley Foundation. They will be worn by the Reggae Boyz beginning in March as they look to book one of the remaining spots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Home Jersey Details

(Courtesy: adidas)

The kits borrow from the green, black and yellow colors from Jamaica's national flag, as well as motifs dedicated to the global legacy of Marley.

The home jersey, with its yellow base, is a beautiful blend of Marley's style from the 1970s. It includes a repeating horizontal pattern that hints at the crocheted garments and hats that are synonymous with Marley, along with record-shaped imagery that marks the influence that Jamaican music and soundsystems had worldwide.

Away Jersey Details

(Courtesy: adidas)

The references and imagery to music are strong here. The classic black base turns vibrant at the bottom of the shirt, with a design that offers a sleek canvas for a design that celebrates Jamaica’s rhythm-driven identity.

(Courtesy: adidas)

References to records, cassettes, and sound waves – all identifiable with Marley's music – make this kit pop. At the base of the collar, there is a reference to Marley's Tuff Gong record label – with the Reggae Boyz and Reggae Girlz sign-off appearing in the signature font.

'Football is Freedom'

(Courtesy: adidas)

The shirts wouldn't be complete without an actual image of Marley, whose silhouette is included in the drop tag graphic along with his poignant "Football is freedom" motto. Not only was he a pioneer when it came to music, Marley was a passionate fan of the game. It's therefore appropriate that Skip Marley partnered with the kit release with a tribute video to his grandfather.

Jamaica's 2026 World Cup path

(Courtesy: adidas)

In order for these kits to appear at the World Cup this summer, Jamaica will need to win two games in March to secure one of the remaining spots at the 48-team tournament.

The Reggae Boyz take on New Caledonia on March 26, with the winner of the match taking on DR Congo on March 31. Whoever emerges victorious will then join Portugal, Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K this summer.

