Real Madrid Hit By Fresh Kylian Mbappe Injury Blow As Knee Problems Continue

Real Madrid have been rocked by a fresh injury scare as Kylian Mbappe missed training for the second day running.

The Frenchman is struggling with recurring knee discomfort ahead of Saturday's clash with Real Sociedad. With a massive Champions League tie against Benfica on the horizon, manager Alvaro Arbeloa faces a nervous wait to see if his talisman will be fit to lead the line in the capital.

Mbappe missing from Valdebebas training

Mbappe has been notably absent from the first-team group, having now spent two consecutive days working away from his teammates, confined to the gym rather than participating in tactical drills on the grass. The news has sent shockwaves through the fan base, especially given the high-stakes nature of the upcoming fixture list.

According to Sport, the forward is struggling with persistent discomfort in his left knee. While the club has yet to release an official medical report detailing a specific tear or strain, his inability to train just 48 hours before a match suggests that the situation is being treated with significant concern. For a player whose game relies so heavily on explosive movement and pace, any issue with the knee joint is naturally met with extreme caution by the medical staff. Arbeloa, who is looking to maintain pressure at the top of the table, now has a major selection headache as he prepares for one of the most difficult home games of the season.

Recurring knee issues spark Madrid alarm

What makes this latest setback particularly worrying for the Madrid hierarchy is that it appears to be a recurrence of an old problem. Mbappe suffered a sprain in the same left knee back in December, and while he appeared to have recovered fully, the alarm bells are ringing once again. Recurring injuries often point to an underlying weakness or a premature return to competitive action, and the club's medical department will be desperate to avoid a long-term layoff.

Throughout the morning session on Thursday, Mbappe was seen working alongside specialised physiotherapists in an attempt to reduce the inflammation. However, the fact that he has not yet progressed to individual ball work on the pitch indicates that he is far from match-ready. The French superstar has been the focal point of the Madrid attack this season, and his potential absence leaves a massive void in the final third. With the title race entering a decisive phase, losing their primary goalscorer to a chronic knee issue is the last thing the defending champions needed.

Arbeloa faces growing injury crisis

The timing of Mbappe’s injury could not be worse for manager Arbeloa. Madrid currently sit just one point behind rivals Barcelona in the La Liga standings, and any slip-up against an in-form Real Sociedad side could prove catastrophic for their title ambitions. The Basque visitors are currently one of the most dangerous sides in the division, proving their credentials with a victory over Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday evening.

However, the injury list doesn't end with Mbappe. Arbeloa is already navigating a crisis that has sidelined several key figures. Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Eder Militao all remain in various stages of their recovery programmes and will not feature this weekend. To make matters worse, young defender Raul Asencio was also absent from the latest session, with the club confirming that he is suffering from flu-like symptoms. With so many established stars in the treatment room, the depth of the squad is being tested to its absolute limit, leaving the manager with very few options to rotate his weary squad.

Caution urged ahead of Benfica showdown

While the immediate focus is on Saturday's league clash, the looming presence of the Champions League is undoubtedly influencing the club’s decision making process. Madrid are set to face Benfica on Tuesday in a crucial European tie, and the medical staff are preaching a message of extreme prudence. If Mbappe is forced to play through the pain against Sociedad, he risks aggravating the knee injury and missing the trip to Lisbon altogether.

A final decision on his availability is expected following Friday’s training session, which will serve as a definitive fitness test. If he cannot complete the full session with the group, he will almost certainly be left out of the squad to face the Basque side. Arbeloa knows that while the league is vital, the Champions League is part of the club's DNA, and having a fit Mbappe for the knockout stages is the priority. For now, Madrid fans can only watch and wait, hoping that their star man’s knee issues are merely a temporary setback rather than a season-defining blow.