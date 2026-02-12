Inter Miami Postpones Friendly In Puerto Rico Due To Lionel Messi Injury

Lionel Messi did not train with Inter Miami after suffering a left hamstring strain during the match against Barcelona SC in Ecuador.

The club confirmed the medical report and announced the postponement of the preseason friendly against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico. The captain later addressed fans, apologizing for the change of plans.

Puerto Rico friendly postponed

Inter Miami announced that its preseason friendly in Puerto Rico has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 26, after initially being set for Friday, Feb. 13. The change comes following a medical update on Messi.

Messi diagnosed with a left hamstring strain

According to an official statement released by the club and Baptist Health, Messi did not participate in training on Wednesday, Feb. 11, due to a muscle strain in his left hamstring. The injury was sustained during Inter Miami’s recent match against Barcelona SC in Ecuador and has lingered since then. Additional medical testing confirmed the diagnosis, and his return to full training will depend on his clinical and functional progress in the coming days.

Messi send message to the fans

Messi later addressed fans directly through a video shared on his Instagram stories, apologizing to supporters in Puerto Rico.

"Hi everyone, I want to send my greetings to the people of Puerto Rico - those who were going to attend the training session and the match," Messi said. "In the last game in Ecuador, I finished with some discomfort and had to come off early. Because of that, together with the organizers and the club, we decided to suspend this match. I hope it can be rescheduled, so that we can see each other soon and visit you."

He continued by thanking fans for their understanding.

"I truly appreciate your support and affection," he said. "I know tickets had already been sold and everything was organized, so hopefully we can make it happen soon. A big hug to everyone."

What comes next for Inter Miami?

The Herons will make their season debut on Feb. 21 against LAFC, where they will begin defending their title in a new era with new stars like German Berterame on the squad.