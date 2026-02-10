Bayern Munich Director Says Harry Kane Contract Negotiations 'Have Not Started Yet'

Bayern Munich have delivered an update on Harry Kane's contract situation, with a worrying admission being made by the club's sporting director Max Eberl. He had offered hope to a loyal fan base at the Allianz Arena when revealing that "talks" were being held. It has now been revealed that prolific England international Kane is yet to form part of those discussions.

Exit clause: Kane can be acquired for £57m in 2026

There is no rush on Bayern’s part to get an extension for the 32-year-old frontman thrashed out, with his current terms due to run until the summer of 2027. That deal does, however, include exit clauses that can be triggered in each passing transfer window.

It is reported that an offer of $78 million would be enough to prise Kane away from Bavaria in 2026. Teams around the world would consider that fee to represent good value for money, given the standards that one of the most fearsome frontmen on the planet has been able to maintain.

Update on discussions regarding Kane's contract

Kane has, having severed ties with Tottenham in 2023 as their all-time leading scorer, registered 123 goals for Bayern through 129 appearances — picking up two Golden Boots in Germany and a Bundesliga title.

His trophy curse has been lifted in Munich, but questions are being asked of whether future successes will be chased down in new surroundings. Bayern are understandably reluctant to part with a talismanic presence.

Contract discussions were confirmed in January, but Eberl has said when delivering an update on that process: "I said we were in talks, but the negotiations have not started yet. We are in close contact with Harry, and further steps will follow."

Kane open to contract extension talks

Kane has hinted that he would be open to agreeing a new deal with Bayern, with his family feeling settled in Germany on the back of a transfer that saw them step out of a north London comfort zone.

Kane said when discussing his future at the end of 2025: "The move has been one of the best decisions of my life. To experience a new league, a team like Bayern Munich, these European nights, the atmosphere in the German league, has been a great step in my career and helped me improve as a player.

"I'm quite open to staying longer. The way we are right now and the way we are playing, I feel we are one of the best teams in Europe, for sure. I don't look at any other team and think, 'I want to go there.' I'm really happy here. I've got 18 months on my contract and I'm sure there will be discussions in the future."

Spain, England or Saudi Arabia: Where could Kane end up?

Moves elsewhere have been mooted, with former Spurs star Gus Poyet telling GOAL amid talk of La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid showing interest in Kane: "If he wants something different for his family, I would definitely go to Barcelona - if [Robert] Lewandowski leaves. It will be completely different to everything that he had before.

"Also the style of play at Barcelona right now, a player like him up front, he will score - wow, will he score! There has been a bit of criticism from Michael Owen, saying he can’t believe he left. I don’t know if he read it and maybe thought about the Premier League and coming back. It is very particular to him. Family is going to be very important to his decision next year."

A return to English football appears to have been ruled out, with chasing down Alan Shearer’s all-time goal record in the Premier League not considered to be a priority - with trophies now more important to Kane than entries in the history books.

Enticing offers may, however, be put to him from the Saudi Pro League, with lucrative salaries to be earned in the Middle East, with teams in that region said to be drawing up recruitment plans for the next transfer window - as Portuguese GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo generates exit rumours at Al-Nassr.