New Home Kits! Argentina, Mexico, Spain Get Fresh Looks Ahead of 2026 World Cup

The home kits for some of the teams who'll be eyeing World Cup glory next summer have dropped. And there is so much detail to cover.

Defending champions Argentina. Tournament co-hosts Mexico. European powerhouses Germany, Italy and Spain. Their new threads, made by adidas, are an amazing mix of new features and iconic looks.

There are tons of teams here, take a look at some of these jerseys.

Our very own soccer insider Doug McIntyre got a look last month in New York at how adidas created some of the kits that we'll be seeing next summer when Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. host the largest ever edition of the World Cup. No feature went overlooked as you can see with Argentina's kit.

Let's dive into what makes some of our favorites stand out:

JUMP TO: Argentina | Colombia | Germany | Italy | Japan | Mexico | Spain

Algeria

(Courtesy: adidas)

Inspired by the sand dunes of the Algerian desert, the home kit uses beige and white alongside "Algeria" which appears in Arabic on the back of the neck.

Argentina: World Cup Champions (1978, 1986, 2022)

Lionel Messi and Alexis Mac Allister in the new Argentina kit (Courtesy: adidas)

The kit of the defending champions is recognizable all around the world. Nicknamed La Albiceleste (white and sky blue), the team will once again feature the striped top that has brought them success throughout the years. And as World Cup holders, their kits will continue to have gold accents on their crest (complete with three stars) and on the adidas trefoil, as well as the badge that signifies their victory at Qatar 2022.

(Courtesy: adidas)

The traditional stripes incorporate blue tones from the three previous title-winning shirts from 1978, 1986 and 2022. The back neck also harkens to the year of 1893, which celebrates the founding of the country's football association.

Belgium

Belgium’s home kit takes inspiration from the prominent Gothic stained-glass windows found across the country, with icons representing the Red Devils, and the Red Flames, the respective nicknames of the men’s and women’s teams.

Chile

(Courtesy: adidas)

The national bird of Chile takes center stage across their home jersey, with a printed pattern echoes the feathers of the condor. Chile may not be heading to the 2026 World Cup after being eliminated in qualifiers, but this jersey still stands out.

Colombia

(Courtesy: adidas)

The literature genre and artistic style of magical realism is front and center for Colombia's kit, which is often represented by yellow butterflies. An unmistakable look for a country who is expected to make a deep run in 2026.

Costa Rica

(Courtesy: adidas)

Costa Rica’s home kit celebrates the "Pura Vida" slogan that is so closely tied to the country. Here we see an all-over repeating graphic print built using elements such as leaves, toucans and smiles in red, blue and pink.

Germany: World Cup Champions (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Leon Goretzka sporting the new Germany home kit (Courtesy: adidas)

Few teams are as synonymous with adidas as in Germany, the country where the company is based. This year's kit is inspired by previous editions, and incorporates the repeating diamond shape and chevron design, including the 2014 World Cup winning shirt.

Hungary

(Courtesy: adidas)

The jersey celebrates the 125th anniversary of the Hungarian Football Federation with a special jubilee logo. The kit also has "Magyarország" which means Hungary, on the back of the neck.

Italy: World Cup Champions (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Riccardo Calafiori donning the Italy kit (Courtesy: adidas)

Italy is trying to get into the World Cup for the first time since 2014, and if they do so, they'll be looking ever so sharp. Italian football is linked with signature blue kits (inspired by the Savoy azure), and these editions lean into that history.

(Courtesy: adidas)

Italy has often used solid blue tops, but these new kits include a leaf-like repeating design with a darker shade of color. The crest features pop with the gold accents and the colors of the Italian flag, while the neck back utilizes the "Azzurra" nickname for the squad.

Japan

(Courtesy: adidas)

Another standout is Samurai Blue, which is brought out by using an abstract graphic with ash-blue linear details, reflecting the famed haze found on the horizon where sky and sea meet in Japan.

Mexico

Marcel Ruiz and Santiago Gimenez in the Mexico colors (Courtesy: adidas)

Mexico returns to green after using solid black kits over the past year, and this will remind El Tri fans of the kits from the 1998 World Cup that are still revered to this day. In this new version, the usage of Aztec symbols is front in center, with red and white accents along the neck and sleeves.

(Courtesy: adidas)

The back of the neck has the slogan "Somos México", which is aimed to inspire unity for a team that will have World Cup matches on its home soil for an unprecedented third time. In its previous duties as hosts, Mexico has advanced to the quarterfinals and even with the knockout stages solely being played in the U.S. in 2026, expect to see green-clad crowds should the team make a deep run.

Northern Ireland

(Courtesy: adidas)

Northern Ireland’s home jersey features a teal and green base with abstract graphics inspired by the dynamic lines of the country’s architecture.

Peru

(Courtesy: adidas)

While Peru may not be heading to the 2026 World Cup, their kit is still a standout. It's inspired by the three topographical elements found in Peru – coastline, highlands and rainforests – wih their signature red sash featuring an all-over graphic print across the white base.

Qatar

(Courtesy: adidas)

The 2022 hosts will be back in 2026, and this kit honors the zig-zag line that divides the white and maroon sections of the national flag.

Saudi Arabia

(Courtesy: adidas)

A mix of purple and dark green, inspired by the elaborately decorated doorways found in the country and borrowed from the region’s lavender fields. The kit also uses the team's symbols of the falcon and the palm tree along with geometric patterns to create a modern aesthetic.

Scotland

(Courtesy: adidas)

The traditional saltire – found on Scotland’s flag — takes center stage as a repeating deep-blue pattern across the customary home jersey blue.

Spain: World Cup Champions (2010)

Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo with the new Spain kit (Courtesy: adidas)

Always among the most regal-looking teams at the World Cup, Spain will shine in 2026 with their red-based kits. Spain has recently sported an all-red top but will now use dark blue sleeves with bright accents throughout the look. The yellow of the middle stripe on the shoulders matches the pinstripes that dot the front, as well as the outline of the crest.

(Courtesy: adidas)

If you look closely, you can see the yellow pinstripes are bordered by a darker shade of red that coincides with the background of the crest. The back of the neck incorporates "España" in a unique script with both the lower-case N and tilde getting the highlight treatment.

Sweden

(Courtesy: adidas)

The traditional yellow and blue colors pay homage to the country’s 70’s era, which also features a tonal graphic that's inspired by the popular flower stitching commonly found on jeans and traditional Swedish folk dresses from the era.

Ukraine

(Courtesy: adidas)

Ukraine's traditional kit of bright yellow and blue kit incorporates a subtle, repeating graphic built into the shirt in a darker yellow colour – with the pattern taking its inspiration from shapes and elements found in the Ukrainian coat of arms.

United Arab Emirates

(Courtesy: adidas)

The UAE's jersey arrives with a fresh white base that uses red accents and a unique grey graphic across the shoulders and arms.

Venezuela

(Courtesy: adidas)

Even with no appearance at the 2026 World Cup, this an amazing shirt with the shoulder stripes using the country's flag colors. The team, known as the Vinotinto for their kit's burgundy red, utilizes an all-over abstract print inspired by the topography found in the Tepui mountains.

Wales

(Courtesy: adidas)

The kit factors in dark green, red and white stripes – with the official Welsh translation of the country name of Cyrmu faintly visible in the green stripe. This features again alongside the team motto – "Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae" translating to "Best Play is Team Play"– across the back of the neck.