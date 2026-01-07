Balogun: 'Nobody' Has Guaranteed World Cup Spot For USA Under Pochettino

Folarin Balogun says that Mauricio Pochettino has ensured that no U.S. men's national team players feel their place is guaranteed, which only makes the Monaco striker's recent goals feel all the more important. After missing much of 2025 with injury issues, Balogun returned to full fitness in the fall and has been scoring for club and country.

Pochettino's culture shift

Throughout much of 2025, his first full year as USMNT boss, Pochettino stressed that the door was wide open for anyone and everyone to fight for World Cup spots. That message was only further reinforced following the USMNT's thrashing of Uruguay to close 2025, with Pochettino hitting back at the media over the concept of the team having "regulars" in the player pool.

The message has been heard loud and clear, Balogun says. The striker position is almost always determined by form anyway, but given the culture developed by Pochettino, Balogun says the entire USMNT is feeling the pressure to perform in these final few months before the World Cup.

What Balogun said

"I think you have to give credit to Pochettino and his staff," the striker told FIFA. "They have created an atmosphere where nobody feels like their place is guaranteed. I think that is the most important thing you can do when you have such a big pool of players like the USA does. It was easy for maybe some guys who didn't get previously called up to almost psychologically go into a place where you don't feel like you can get picked, you don't feel like your domestic league warrants you getting picked for the national team because that's what you've been shown before.

"But Pochettino has come in with a completely new philosophy and if he thinks someone is playing well and is playing in a division like Major League Soccer then he will pick them. That is a wake-up call for everybody, and naturally, that will get a reaction, but he's also been able to add the smartness and the tactician side to it, and I think both sides are gelling together.

Balogun's form

Balogun has been a mainstay in the Monaco XI for much of this season, making his mark in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League. He has four goals and two assists in 848 Ligue 1 minutes while also scoring in each of his last three Champions League appearances for the club. In addition, Balogun has thrived for the USMNT since returning this fall, finding the back of the net in each of his three starts to close 2025.

"I'm content," he said. "I'm still looking to be a lot more decisive in those games. I know I have the opportunity to make a bigger impact in those types of games. But I've scored three in the last three, and this is my first year playing in the Champions League being a starter consistently. I'm able to contribute with important goals that are helping us win games and help us potentially progress to the next round. I'm definitely content, but I definitely want to strive for more."

What comes next?

It's been an up-and-down season for Monaco, who currently sit ninth in Ligue 1 following a loss to Lyon this past weekend. Up next, though, is a French Cup game against US Orleans on Saturday before a league clash with Lorient on Jan. 16. Then comes the big test: the return to the Champions League and a visit to Real Madrid on January 20.

The USMNT, meanwhile, will be back in action in March for their final two friendlies before Pochettino selects his World Cup roster. Those friendles will see the U.S. take on Portugal and Belgium in Atlanta.