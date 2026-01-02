FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup: Team-by-Team Guides For Each Qualified Squad
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 FIFA World Cup: Team-by-Team Guides For Each Qualified Squad

Updated Jan. 2, 2026 4:14 p.m. ET

The world will tune in this summer for soccer's biggest event as the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11. Spread across three countries and 16 cities, we'll witness 48 teams strive for glory and immortality. 

We know 42 of those 48 teams now, while the other six will be decided in March. To get you ready, we've put together a guide for each qualified team – including every squad's top players – ahead of the summer's showcase. 

When is the World Cup?

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.

Group A

Mexico

South Korea

South Africa

UEFA Playoff D winner (Denmark / North Macedonia / Czechia / Republic of Ireland) 

Group B

Canada

Switzerland

Qatar

UEFA Playoff A winner (Italy / Northern Ireland / Wales / Bosnia & Herzegovina) 

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Scotland

Haiti 

Group D

United States

Australia

Paraguay

UEFA Playoff C winner (Turkey / Slovakia / Kosovo / Romania) 

Group E

Germany

Ecuador

Ivory Coast

Curaçao 

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Tunisia

UEFA Playoff B winner (Sweden / Ukraine / Poland / Albania)

Group G

Belgium

Iran

Egypt

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde

Group I

France

Senegal

Norway

Intercontinental Playoff Winner 2 (Iraq / Bolivia / Suriname) 

Group J

Argentina

Austria

Algeria

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

Colombia

Uzbekistan

Intercontinental Playoff Winner 1 (DR Congo / Jamaica / New Caledonia)

Group L

England

Croatia

Panama

Ghana 

