2026 FIFA World Cup: Team-by-Team Guides For Each Qualified Squad

The world will tune in this summer for soccer's biggest event as the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11. Spread across three countries and 16 cities, we'll witness 48 teams strive for glory and immortality.

We know 42 of those 48 teams now, while the other six will be decided in March. To get you ready, we've put together a guide for each qualified team – including every squad's top players – ahead of the summer's showcase.

When is the World Cup?

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.

Group A

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea & UEFA Playoff D | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Mexico

South Korea

South Africa

UEFA Playoff D winner (Denmark / North Macedonia / Czechia / Republic of Ireland)

Group B

Group B: Canada, UEFA Playoff A, Qatar, and Switzerland | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Canada

Switzerland

Qatar

UEFA Playoff A winner (Italy / Northern Ireland / Wales / Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Group C

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti and Scotland | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Brazil

Morocco

Scotland

Haiti

Group D

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia and UEFA Playoff C | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

United States

Australia

Paraguay

UEFA Playoff C winner (Turkey / Slovakia / Kosovo / Romania)

Group E

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire & Ecuador | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Germany

Ecuador

Ivory Coast

Curaçao

Group F

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B and Tunisia | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Netherlands

Japan

Tunisia

UEFA Playoff B winner (Sweden / Ukraine / Poland / Albania)

Group G

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Belgium

Iran

Egypt

New Zealand

Group H

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Spain

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde

Group I

Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2 and Norway | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

France

Senegal

Norway

Intercontinental Playoff Winner 2 (Iraq / Bolivia / Suriname)

Group J

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Argentina

Austria

Algeria

Jordan

Group K

Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan and Colombia | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Portugal

Colombia

Uzbekistan

Intercontinental Playoff Winner 1 (DR Congo / Jamaica / New Caledonia)

Group L

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

England

Croatia

Panama

Ghana