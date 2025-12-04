Colombia World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Colombia has been one of the most consistent presences in South American soccer, qualifying for six World Cups since 1990 and reaching the quarterfinals in 2014— the team’s best finish in the tournament. Colombia also won the 2001 Copa América and has regularly advanced to the knockout stages of the tournament in recent editions, even making the final in 2024. With players competing across major leagues in Europe, MLS and South America, Colombia has built a core that has kept them competitive throughout the CONMEBOL cycle.

How they Qualified:

Colombia qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing inside the top six of the CONMEBOL standings, which guaranteed a direct place under the expanded format. The team's qualifying run included results against every South American opponent across the round-robin schedule, and secured their spot by finishing third in the standings.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan and Colombia | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group K is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Previous World Cup appearances:

1962, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2014, 2018

What is Colombia's Best Finish in the World Cup?

2014 — Quarterfinals

Who'll be Colombia's Key Players at the World Cup?

Luis Díaz is a winger for Bayern Munich and has been a regular starter for Colombia since debuting in 2018, earning 70 caps. He was the joint–top scorer at the 2021 Copa América and has appeared in World Cup qualifying cycles and multiple continental tournaments. At club level, he has won the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Community Shield with Liverpool and previously won league titles at Porto and Liverpool.

James Rodríguez is one of Colombia’s most decorated players, earning 122 caps and representing the national team at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups. He won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup with six goals and has played in several Copa América tournaments. At club level, his résumé includes spells at Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Porto and Everton, along with Champions League, Club World Cup and domestic league titles.

Davinson Sánchez is a central defender for Galatasaray and has been part of Colombia’s national team since 2016, earning 75 caps. He played in the 2018 World Cup and multiple Copa América tournaments and has been a consistent selection throughout World Cup qualifying cycles. At club level, he previously spent six seasons with Tottenham Hotspur, competing in the Premier League and Champions League before joining Galatasaray, where he has won the Turkish Süper Lig.

Who is Colombia's Manager for the World Cup?

Néstor Lorenzo has managed Colombia since 2022 after previously serving as an assistant during the team’s successful 2014 World Cup run. Before taking the senior job, he coached Melgar in Peru, where he won the league title. With Colombia, he oversaw a steady qualifying campaign that secured a direct spot at the 2026 World Cup and has focused on blending experienced players with a younger core.

Colombia's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Radamel Falcao: 36 goals

Played for River Plate, Porto, Atlético Madrid, Monaco, Manchester United, Chelsea, Galatasaray, Rayo Vallecano, Millionarios

Colombia's All-Time Caps leaders

David Ospina : 130 Caps (active player)

Played for Atlético Nacional, Nice, Arsenal, Napoli, Al Nassr

Colombia's Team Nickname:

Los Cafeteros

About the country:

Population: approximately 53.6 million

Capital: Bogotá