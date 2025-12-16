5 Bold Predictions for Next 5 years of the U.S. Men's National Team

With the 2025 calendar year drawing to a close, U.S. men’s national team fans' thoughts probably don't go much beyond the all-consuming storm that is coming next summer in the form of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Yet the end of this year also marks the midway point of the 2020s. And as we reflect on the first half, it becomes clear just how much changes over that span. Nobody in 2020 would’ve predicted that Mauricio Pochettino would now be coaching the U.S., for instance, or that then 17-year-old prodigy Gio Reyna would just have celebrated his first run of three club starts in almost four years.

At soccer’s highest level, five years might as well be an eternity. With that in mind, here are five bold predictions for the back half of what has already been a fascinating decade.

Co-hosts catch lightning, reach 2026 World Cup semis

With all due respect to FOX Sports colleagues Landon Donovan, Brad Guzan, Stu Holden, Cobi Jones and Alexi Lalas, I was shocked that none of those USMNT greats had the U.S. surviving the quarterfinals. Sure, just equaling the feat the Americans accomplished at the 2022, 2014 and 2010 World Cups will, because of the expanded field, will require winning a knockout game — something the United States has done exactly once in 10 World Cup appearances all-time.

But as a seeded team with a wholly manageable draw, the co-hosts are the favorites to win Group D, ensuring they face a third-place finisher in the new round of 32. Playing at home, with the whole country on the bandwagon, the U.S. simply can’t settle for the same finish it achieved all the way back in 2002.

Momentum builds at major tournaments. When a team gets hot, they can ride the wave far longer than pure talent says they should. We’ve seen it time and again over the last quarter-century. As co-hosts in 2002, South Korea reached the semis. Turkey did the same at the same tournament and Greece won the Euros in 2004, while Morocco finished fourth at the last World Cup.

It costs nothing to dream. Under a coach who led perennial Premier League underachievers Tottenham Hotspur to an unlikely Champions League final appearance in 2029, the U.S. must set the bar higher. Mauricio Pochettino already has, telling whoever will listen that the World Cup trophy itself is within reach.

They’d need everything to go right and then some luck even to make the semis, probably. But to paraphrase Pochettino: Why can't they make history?

Christian Pulisic returns to the Premier League

Three sterling seasons into his stay with the seven-time European champs, Pulisic has a legitimate chance to become one of the Rossoneri’s all-time greats if he stays out of his prime in Italy. That’s how good the 27-year-old has been for the Serie A titan since leaving Chelsea in 2023 for a cut-rate $20 million transfer fee. Pulisic has already won the Champions League, still club soccer’s most coveted trophy. Surely he’d love another with the competition's second most successful entrant, who reached the semis the year before he arrived but hasn’t claimed the title since 2013.

AC Milan should return to the Champions League next season. They could even hoist the Scudetto this spring. Pulisic is out of contract next year, and has yet to sign an extension, so Milan could be forced to move him as soon as this summer.

But even if he sticks around and cements his name among the Baggios, Ibras and Maldinis, there’s a sense that Pulisic has unfinished business in England. Super-competitiveness is a trait the true-greats share, and Pulisc is as close to one as American has produced. Surely the man the British press calls Captain America can’t abide the disrespect he received on his way out of London. And surely he'd love to prove, once and for all, that he’s capable of being a bona fide star in the world’s most cutthroat league.

Jedi’s World Cup swan song?

Easily the finest left back in USMNT history, Antonee Robinson has been a stalwart for his country since midway through the 2022 World Cup cycle who was on the field for all but one minute as the Americans reached the round of 16 in Qatar.

Pochettino got an early Christmas present over the weekend, when Robinson made his first Premier League start for Fulham this season following a slow recovery from summer knee surgery. As one of the United States' key leaders, Jedi will do everything he can to be at the height of his considerable powers next summer.

Beyond that, U.S. fans can’t ask for much more. Robinson, who will turn 29 right after Canada/Mexico/USA 2026, has been beset by lingering knee issues and plain back luck throughout his career. Given that history, nobody could begrudge Jedi if he decided to retire early from international play following 2026 and focus on his club career. Such a move would also open the door for his eventual successor, whether that’s current understudy Max Arfsten or a youngster like 18-year-old New England Revolution phenom Peyton Miller. In the meantime, U.S. fans should enjoy Jedi for as long as they can.

A star-studded 2028 Olympic team

We’ll never know how a U.S. men’s Olympic squad featuring Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Antonee Robinson, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, and Haji Wright could’ve fared at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, which were pushed back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Those nine current USMNT mainstays and veterans of the 2022 World Cup were all age-eligible for the 2020 tournament in Japan which, like all men’s Olympic soccer, was limited to players 23 years old or younger with three overage exceptions.

Because FIFA’s rules don’t require clubs to release players below the senior level, the U.S. didn’t even qualify. They did for the 2024 Paris Olympics to snap a 16-year doubt, but lost to Morocco in the quarterfinals without any USMNT starter on the field.

Still, none of those Games were at home. Los Angeles will be desperate to put on a show worthy of Hollywood when the country’s second-largest city hosts the 2028 Olympics just two years after the World Cup leaves Tinseltown. And with two World Cups under their belts by then, Pulisic and two other older USMNT stars would surely want to participate alongside the under-23 likes of Parma’s Benjamin Cremaschi and Barcelona’s Diego Kochen. Whether they have enough juice with their clubs by then to negotiate a release for an Olympics on home soil remains to be seen. If they do, there’s no reason the American men can’t win it — especially with the field reduced to 12 from 12 teams in France — as chief rival Mexico did in 2012.

Michael Bradley takes the reins

Since I’m already on the record with this one, let’s flesh it out now that Bradley has officially been named head coach of the New York Red Bulls of MLS.

Although he’s one of the most accomplished players in national team history, Bradley was born to be a coach. The only son of the legendary Bob Bradley — the first American to manage in England’s Premier League — been watching and learning from his father since before he was old enough to kick a ball.

Bradley’s father won an MLS title with the Chicago Fire, reached the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup final and topped a World Cup group (over England) with the USMNT at the 2010 World Cup, and also Egypt’s national team plus clubs in France and Norway. After retiring, Michael began his coaching career as Bob’s assistant in the latter, had a stint under Jesse Marsch’s Canada, then won a trophy five months into his first job as the Red Bulls second team claimed the MLS Next Pro title.

Now he’s the lead man in New York. He’ll have his hands full after the Red Bulls missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2000s, but only a fool would bet against him. If he succeeds, he’ll be on a similar track to former Red Bulls boss Marsch, who benefitted from the energy drink maker’s global soccer network to establish himself in the European club game. With his experience as a player in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands (and as the longtime captain of both the U.S. and Toronto FC), Bradley has even more potential.

He’ll be 43 five years from now, younger than some of the top coaches working in the world right now, including Manchester United’s Ruben Amorim (40), Como’s Cesc Fàbregas and Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann (both 38), and maybe a bit too soon to be ready to take an international job. Given Bradley’s pedigree and his passion for the USMNT, though, it’s hard to see him turning down the opportunity to lead his country whenever it inevitably arrives.