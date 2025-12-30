Colombia Star James Rodriguez Nearing MLS Move To Prep For 2026 World Cup

Former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez is reportedly close to agreeing a move to MLS outfit the Columbus Crew as he aims to remain in shape ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The Colombian midfielder has left Leon in Liga MX and while he initially planned to remain in Mexico, he now looks set to move to the United States instead.

James' next move

James has embarked on a nomadic career since leaving Real Madrid at the end of 2020. The Colombia international played for Everton, Al-Rayyan, Olympiacos, Sao Paulo, and Rayo Vallecano prior to his move to Mexico with Leon. During his time with the Liga MX club, he made 34 appearances, scoring five goals and registering nine assists. Now, Marca reports that he is set to head to the United States next. Oscar Orstos reports that the Columbus Crew are hoping to seal a deal, despite being without a manager following the departure of Wilfried Nancy to Celtic.

Other suitors?

James is also said to be of interest to Orlando City, and there had been links with Santos, although the Brazilian club have denied their interest in the ace. James has 122 caps for Colombia and is eyeing a spot at the 2026 World Cup; he has already revealed he dreams of bringing the trophy back to his homeland, in what is likely to be his final tournament. He will turn 35 in 2026 and has yet to win a major trophy with his country. He has been a runner-up in the Copa America but has not tasted international success since Colombia's youth team won the Toulon Tournament back in 2011.

He said: "Playing in the World Cup is always a great joy. Now, at 34, I think it’s much nicer because football passes, time passes for everyone. I’m in very good spirits for that World Cup. We’re all on the same path. With the team we have, we’ll stand up to anyone because this is a big team. We’re playing for big things. A World Cup, and we want to win it."

James' history

James has become a star at previous World Cups, scoring the undoubted goal of the tournament at the 2014 showpiece, with a brilliant volley from range. He won the Puskas Award for the strike, and also won the Golden Boot, having scored six goals throughout Colombia's run to the quarter-finals, where they lost to Brazil. Rodriguez became the first player since Ronaldo in 2002 to score five or more goals at a World Cup. He was left in tears after their defeat to the Selecao, and claimed a "great team has been born" after the game, although Colombia have struggled since and have not scaled such heights, even failing to qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar. If he does settle at a new club in MLS, James may help play a role in changing that next summer.

Indeed, Rodriguez remains central to Colombia's plans, and played in every single one of his side's qualifiers, scoring against Argentina and Bolivia, and providing assists against Argentina, Chile, and Brazil, while setting up two more goals in their final game against Venezuela. He also played a key role at the Copa America in 2024, but Colombia were beaten by Lionel Messi and Co in the final after extra time.

What comes next?

Colombia know two of their group stage opponents at the tournament. They will play both Uzbekistan and Portugal, as well as one of New Caledonia, Jamaica, or DR Congo, depending on the winner of the play-off. First, James will hope to find a club, with the Columbus Crew seemingly closing in on his signature.

He could join the likes of Messi and Son Heung-min in America, as the profile of MLS continues to rise. James would undoubtedly be a major signing if the Columbus Crew can get the deal over the line, as he would be for Orlando, too.