Ivory Coast World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Ivory Coast arrives at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of Africa’s most intriguing teams, carrying momentum from a dramatic run to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil. The squad blends a new generation of attackers with established European-based veterans, making "Les Éléphants" a potential sleeper to make noise on the global stage.

How they Qualified:

Ivory Coast secured a World Cup berth by finishing atop Group F in CAF qualifying. The squad won key home matches at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny and picked up crucial points on the road, allowing the squad to clinch the group by one point over Gabon. Strong form throughout the campaign extended the momentum generated from the 2024 AFCON title run and ensured a return to the global stage.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire & Ecuador | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group E is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire and Ecuador.

Previous World Cup appearances:

2006, 2010, 2014

What is Ivory Coast's Best Finish in the World Cup?

Did not make it out of the group stage in any of three appearances

Who'll be Ivory Coast's Key Players at the World Cup?

Franck Kessié anchors the Ivory Coast midfield with top-level experience from AC Milan, Barcelona and Al-Ahli. The midfielder played a central role in the 2024 AFCON title run, including the decisive penalty in the final, and remains one of the most reliable box-to-box presences in the game.

Evan Ndicka provides Ivory Coast with a modern, left-footed center-back profile, highlighted by standout seasons at Eintracht Frankfurt and a move to AS Roma. Strong distribution, aerial stability and comfort in high defensive lines make him a key piece in the national team’s back line.

Nicolas Pépé offers proven production in major European leagues, including a 22-goal Ligue 1 season with Lille that led to a Premier League move to Arsenal. His pace and consistent scoring give the Ivory Coast attack an experienced option.

Who is Ivory Coast's Manager for the World Cup?

Emerse Faé took charge during the 2024 AFCON and guided Ivory Coast to a historic title run on home soil. The former national-team midfielder quickly stabilized the squad, earned the full-time job and previously coached the U-23 team as well.

Ivory Coast's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Didier Drogba: 65 goals

Played for Le Mans, Guingamp, Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray, Montreal Impact, Shanghai Shenhua

Ivory Coast's All-Time Caps Leader:

Didier Zokora: 123 Caps

Played for Racing Genk, Saint-Étienne, Tottenham, Sevilla, Trabzonspor, Akhisarspor

Ivory Coast's Team Nickname:

Les Éléphants

About the country:

Population: approximately 33.02 million

Capital: Yamoussoukro