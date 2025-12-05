Senegal World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Senegal has been one of Africa’s most successful national teams in recent years, winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and qualifying for back-to-back World Cups in 2018 and 2022. The team also reached the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup and even reached the quarterfinals in 2002.

Several players on the roster play in Europe's top leagues, making Senegal one of the strongest African sides heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How they Qualified:

Senegal qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing as winners of CAF Group B after a 4-0 victory over Mauritania secured top-spot finish. Ending the campaign with undefeated status, Senegal logged 24 points—two more than second-place DR Congo.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2 and Norway | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group I is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring France, Senegal, winner of FIFA Playoff 2 and Norway.

Previous World Cup appearances:

2002, 2018, 2022

What is Senegal's Best Finish in the World Cup?

2002 — Quarterfinals

Who'll be Senegal's Key Players at the World Cup?

Sadio Mané enters the 2026 cycle as one of Africa’s most decorated players of all-time, with a Premier League title, a Champions League crown and the decisive penalty that delivered Senegal’s first Africa Cup of Nations trophy in 2022. The forward also scored in back-to-back AFCON finals and is the country's all-time leading goal-scorer with 51.

Idrissa Gueye brings more than a decade of top-flight experience, including extended spells at Everton and Paris Saint-Germain, along with multiple Ligue 1 titles during his time in France. The midfielder is one of Senegal's most capped players and was instrumental in the 2022 AFCON championship.

Kalidou Koulibaly remains one of Senegal’s most accomplished defenders, highlighted by being named Serie A Defender of the Year in the 2018-19 season during his storied stint with Napoli. The center-back captained Senegal to the 2022 AFCON title and provided key defensive performances throughout the 2022 World Cup.

Who is Senegal's Manager for the World Cup?

Pape Thiaw serves as the head coach of Senegal’s national team, guiding the squad to it's first Africa Cup of Nations title. The former striker previously enjoyed a professional career in France and Spain, including time with Strasbourg and Alavés, before moving into coaching and earning recognition for developing local talent within Senegal’s football system.

Senegal's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Sadio Mané: 51 goals (active player)

Played for Metz, Red Bull Salzburg, Southampton, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Al-Nassr

Senegal's All-Time Caps Leader:

Idrissa Gueye: 122 Caps (active player)

Played for Lille, Aston Villa, Eveton, PSG, Everton

Senegal's Team Nickname:

Lions of Teranga

About the country:

Population: approximately 19.1 million

Capital: Dakar