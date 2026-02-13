USA Player Power Rankings: Why Christian Pulisic Misses Out For The Moment

A familiar face isn't included in Alexi Lalas' current top-five power rankings of U.S. men's national team players. But there is a good reason for that.

Christian Pulisic, who is expected to be a key player for the USA at this summer's World Cup, has recently been hobbled by injuries after a strong first half of the club campaign with AC Milan.

So for the moment, Pulisic doesn't make the cut. But as Lalas clarifies in the latest episode of "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union," the criteria for this latest ranking is that the player needs to be seeing action on the pitch.

Rumors Swirl around Pochettino, Pulisic & McKennie + Alexi's U.S. Player Power Rankings

"If you're hurt, it doesn't mean you're not a great player. It doesn't mean you possibly couldn't be at the top of my power rankings, but you got to be playing and doing well."

So, who makes Lalas' list right now of the best (in-form) USA players at the moment?

The 21-year-old defender recently made his LaLiga debut for Villarreal following a move from MLS club Orlando City in January. The son of former NFL star Antonio Freeman, he has earned 11 caps with the USA and was part of the squad that reached the Gold Cup final in 2025.

One of the biggest transfers to the German club last summer, Tillman is rounding back into form following a quiet few months with Bayer Leverkusen. He's impressed enough for the USA during last summer's World Cup that he should be in the mix to make the USA team in the summer.

Leeds are floating right above the relegation zone in the Premier League, sitting at 16th place. But Aaronson has done his part to keep the side afloat this season. He has four goals and has vastly improved this season, and that could bode well for his chances of making the USA's World Cup squad.

"I think he's just been consistent now for weeks and months," Lalas said. "I don't think that there's anybody that's maybe changed the perception of him relative to making the World Cup team, or even being on the field, and doing well more so than Brenden Aaronson."

Tessmann’s career season continues in France and has gone this distance in Lyon’s last three Ligue 1 games. The Alabama native has logged almost 2,000 minutes across all competitions for the French side.

"It's a wonderful moment right now playing consistently and being on the field when they are doing well. I don't know if it's enough yet to get him on the World Cup team this summer, but he's doing everything in his power right now. There's a lot of people whose heads he's turning," Lalas said.

McKennie's resurgence has been one of Juventus’ key storylines this season. He has scored seven goals and provided four assists across all competitions, showcasing his versatility and influence in midfield. A no-brainer to once again make the World Cup squad.

"It should come as no surprise given everything that we have said about Weston McKinnie and where he is and the level that he is playing right now, his consistency, his value, he's at No. 1," Lalas said.

As for Pulisic? What can he do to get back into the next edition of Alexi Lalas' power rankings?

"Certainly the second half of his season right now has been anything but what the first half was. He's hurt. So who knows, he could come back with flying colors and do wonderful things. And because of who Christian Pulisic is, I think it's easy for him to skyrocket back into my power rankings."