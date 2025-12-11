Panama World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
Panama enters the tournament after continuing to build on the momentum established during the nation’s debut appearance in 2018. The national team draws from a mix of MLS contributors, players from Central American leagues and an expanding group of athletes competing in Europe. Panama has also participated in 13 Gold Cups, finishing as runners-up in 2005 and 2023.
How they Qualified:
Panama qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing inside CONCACAF’s automatic-qualification places during the expanded North American cycle. The team finished at the top of its group in both the second and third rounds of qualifying. In those last two rounds, Panama had a goal differential of +14.
World Cup Group Stage Schedule:
- June 17: Ghana vs. Panama — Toronto Stadium (7 p.m. ET)
- June 23: Panama vs. Croatia — Toronto Stadium (7 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Panama vs. England — New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (5 p.m. ET)
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Previous World Cup appearances:
- 2018
What is Panama's Best Finish in the World Cup?
- Did not make it out of group stage in lone appearance
Who'll be Panama's Key Players at the World Cup?
Ismael Díaz brings attacking production from both MLS and the Panamanian league, highlighted by goal-scoring stretches that carried over into CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup play. Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla adds a strong midfield presence, earning 2023 Gold Cup Best Player honors and establishing himself as one of Panama’s most consistent performers. Amir Murillo contributes extensive experience at right back through long spells in MLS, Belgium and France— currently playing for Ligue 1 side Marseille.
Who is Panama's Manager for the World Cup?
Thomas Christiansen has led Panama since 2020, bringing a possession-focused approach shaped by earlier managerial stops in Cyprus, England and Belgium. The former Spain international and Barcelona player guided Panama to strong campaigns in the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup, and was even the top goal-scorer in the Bundesliga in the 2002-03 season for VfL Bochum.
Panama's All-Time Leading Scorer:
- Luis Tejada: 43 goals
- Played for Al-Ain, Plaza Amador, Real Salt Lake, Millonarios, América Cali, Tauro, Juan Aurich, Toluca, Veracruz, Pirata
Panama's All-Time Caps Leader:
- Aníbal Godoy: 155 caps (active player)
- Played for Chepo, Godoy Cruz, Honvéd, Nashville SC, San Diego FC
Panama's Team Nickname:
- Los Canaleros
About the country:
- Population: approximately 4.6 million
- Capital: Panama City
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Colombia Star James Rodriguez Nearing MLS Move To Prep For 2026 World Cup
2026 World Cup Playoffs: Schedule, Bracket, Teams
Soccer's Biggest Winners and Losers of 2025: Lionel Messi Ends Year On High
-
World Cup 2026: What Are the Host Countries, Cities, Stadiums?
2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Remains Favorite After Draw
2026 World Cup Locations: Games, Schedule for All 16 Cities
-
Scotland World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Is Lionel Messi Playing In the 2026 World Cup? What the Argentina Star Has Said
5 Bold Predictions for Next 5 Years of the U.S. Men's National Team
-
Colombia Star James Rodriguez Nearing MLS Move To Prep For 2026 World Cup
2026 World Cup Playoffs: Schedule, Bracket, Teams
Soccer's Biggest Winners and Losers of 2025: Lionel Messi Ends Year On High
-
World Cup 2026: What Are the Host Countries, Cities, Stadiums?
2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Remains Favorite After Draw
2026 World Cup Locations: Games, Schedule for All 16 Cities
-
Scotland World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Is Lionel Messi Playing In the 2026 World Cup? What the Argentina Star Has Said
5 Bold Predictions for Next 5 Years of the U.S. Men's National Team