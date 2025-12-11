Panama World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Panama enters the tournament after continuing to build on the momentum established during the nation’s debut appearance in 2018. The national team draws from a mix of MLS contributors, players from Central American leagues and an expanding group of athletes competing in Europe. Panama has also participated in 13 Gold Cups, finishing as runners-up in 2005 and 2023.

How they Qualified:

Panama qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing inside CONCACAF’s automatic-qualification places during the expanded North American cycle. The team finished at the top of its group in both the second and third rounds of qualifying. In those last two rounds, Panama had a goal differential of +14.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group L is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.

Previous World Cup appearances:

2018

What is Panama's Best Finish in the World Cup?

Did not make it out of group stage in lone appearance

Who'll be Panama's Key Players at the World Cup?

Ismael Díaz brings attacking production from both MLS and the Panamanian league, highlighted by goal-scoring stretches that carried over into CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup play. Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla adds a strong midfield presence, earning 2023 Gold Cup Best Player honors and establishing himself as one of Panama’s most consistent performers. Amir Murillo contributes extensive experience at right back through long spells in MLS, Belgium and France— currently playing for Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Who is Panama's Manager for the World Cup?

Thomas Christiansen has led Panama since 2020, bringing a possession-focused approach shaped by earlier managerial stops in Cyprus, England and Belgium. The former Spain international and Barcelona player guided Panama to strong campaigns in the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup, and was even the top goal-scorer in the Bundesliga in the 2002-03 season for VfL Bochum.

Panama's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Luis Tejada: 43 goals

Played for Al-Ain, Plaza Amador, Real Salt Lake, Millonarios, América Cali, Tauro, Juan Aurich, Toluca, Veracruz, Pirata

Panama's All-Time Caps Leader:

Aníbal Godoy: 155 caps (active player)

Played for Chepo, Godoy Cruz, Honvéd, Nashville SC, San Diego FC

Panama's Team Nickname:

Los Canaleros

About the country:

Population: approximately 4.6 million

Capital: Panama City