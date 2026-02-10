Could This Teenage Germany-Based Defender Make USA's World Cup Squad?

As one of just a handful of teenage central defenders starting for clubs in Top 5 European leagues — a list that includes the likes of Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsí and Manchester United’s Leny Yoro — Noahkai Banks could be feeling himself.

The Hawaii-born, Germany-raised youngster hadn’t even started a Bundesliga game when United States men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino invited him to his first senior team training camp last August. Since then, the 6-foot-4 Banks has been a mainstay in Augsburg’s starting lineup under two different managers; Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Mainz was his 17th appearance in the lineup in Augsburg’s last 18 matches.

How could this breakout season not go to his head?

"My mom would kick my ass if I'm not grounded anymore," Banks told a small group of reporters Tuesday during a video conference. "So there is no chance of that."

Given the way Banks has acquitted himself on the field this season, it shouldn’t be surprising that his level of maturity away from the pitch is also unusual for a player his age.

Asked several times over the course of the 30-minute virtual roundtable about his World Cup ambitions, Banks downplayed them.

"It's not the right moment to think about the World Cup for me, because we have a lot of games left here, and we want to win those," he said of Augsburg, which sits just five points clear of the relegation zone in Germany’s top flight with 13 contests remaining. "A lot of players say it, but I really mean it. I really just focus on the games we have here. Then, let's see what happens."

(Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

He’s got a shot for sure.

While Pochettino can only name 26 players to the Americans’ World Cup roster this May, there’s an open competition in the heart of the USA's backline. Crystal Palace standout Chris Richards seems like a lock. Charlotte FC's Tim Ream is the other presumed starter, but is 38. Pochettino used a three-man setup in several friendlies last fall, which could open up another spot. Miles Robinson was the choice on the right side in those games, but Banks plays the same position and, based on his body of work over the last few months, could be an upgrade despite his youth.

Pochettino understands how much potential Banks has.

"He's a massive talent," the coach said upon calling him in for September exhibitions against South Korea and Japan. "You never know how he can explode — maybe at the end of the season he can be the best center back in Europe."

"I read it," Banks said. It’s a great compliment, but I know I have to work a lot to get there. I know I'm not there yet."

A minor injury prevented Banks from making his senior debut in September. The 10 days he spent with the USA made a lasting impression nonetheless. Veterans like Ream, Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah went out of their way to welcome him to the squad, he said. Pochettino was hands-on during training sessions.

"[Pochettino] was a center-back back in the day; he knows the position very well," Banks said of the USA manager, who represented his native Argentina at the 2002 World Cup. "He's helped me with small details like positioning and stuff like this, just the small things which make a difference at the highest level."

The son of a U.S. military father and a Spanish-German mother, Banks lived in the Washington D.C. area until he was "four or five." He moved with his mom to Dietmannsried, a Bavarian village about 90 miles southwest of Munich, when his parents split up but came back to D.C. often to visit his dad.

Banks’ quick rise over the last six months has raised speculation that he could represent four-time World Cup champion Germany, for which he remains eligible. Asked if he’d been in contact with Die Mannschaft coach Julian Nagelsmann, Banks didn’t answer the question directly.

"At the moment, there's not a thought of switching [to Germany] or something like this, because I'm happy with the U.S.," Banks said.

For now, he’s just enjoying the ride and the possibility of representing the USA. He has already repped the U.S. at the U-19 and U-20 levels. He added that competing for the U.S. at FIFA’s under-17 World Cup in 2023 was "one of the best experiences in my life."

"I didn't expect to play that much [this season] to be absolutely honest with you," Banks said. "But the coaches have given me a lot of trust…it has been a great year for me so far."

This summer, it could get even better.