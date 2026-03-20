World Cup Jerseys! Did Curaçao's Kit Top Mexico, Argentina, Spain?

The colors! The stories! The best collection of soccer kits ever?

We'll see about that. But we're still counting down the days until the 2026 FIFA World Cup. And if there is one thing you need to know about the biggest and best showcase in all sports is that you have to win — but you have to do it with style.

- USA Kits Revealed: ‘Stars’ and ‘Stripes’

- Jamaica Kits Highlight Bob Marley

- Home Kits For Mexico, Argentina, Spain

The newest batch of World Cup away jerseys by adidas for big-time squads – Argentina, Spain, Mexico, Germany and Japan – have set a high standard. But did those fan favorites get upstaged by a tiny island nation who is making its World Cup debut? Let's take a look at some of our favorites:

Curaçao

(adidas)

In the running for best World Cup jersey of the summer? The kit for the Caribbean nation celebrates the capital city of Willemstad and the colorful buildings that highlight its historic districts, which are UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The look reflects the vibrant, sunlit facades found there with a pastel yellow base with stripes in bold pink, turquoise and orange.

Argentina

(adidas)

A distinct swirling blue graphic pattern inspired by the nation’s traditional motifs is featured. Etched on to the back of the neck is a bespoke "Argentina" motif sat in front of the Sol de Mayo, the national sun symbol.

Mexico:

The away jersey incorporates an all-over grey graphic adorning a white base, influenced by patterns known as ‘Grecas’, found on traditional architecture and art that can often be found on Mexican traditional buildings.

The phrase "SOMOS MÉXICO" is detailed on the back of the neck and symbolizes the unity and passion for the only country to ever host games of three different men's World Cup tournaments.

Germany:

The country's flag blends hues from different eras of the soccer team's history. It features a nod to the classic blue quarter zips worn in 1954, as well as the classic blue and white training tops of the of decades past.

Japan:

The Samurai Blue's away kit is an off-white base with a stripe graphic featuring 12 distinct colours, combining to represent the unity and bond of the nation, on and off the pitch.

The 11 fading vertical lines run down the shirt in a rain-like effect, symbolizing each of the 11 on-pitch players, while a bold central stripe takes the color of the red sun of the national flag to honor its fans.

Spain:

(adidas)

A nod to the illustrious literary history of the Iberian nation. The intricate pyrite pattern is inspired by the drawings and graphics found in classic books and manuscripts set on an off-white base that reflects the color of a page.

The sleeves and neckline feature gold and burgundy details, while "ESPAÑA" is etched onto the back of the neck, with the distinctive letter Ñ celebrating the Spanish language.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

From June 11 through July 19, 2026, FOX Sports presents its largest World Cup production and broadcast slate to date featuring all 104 matches live across FOX (69) and FS1 (35) with every match live-streaming on FOX One and the FOX Sports App.

All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

What is the USA's Schedule for the 2026 World Cup?