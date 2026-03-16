USA’s Star-Spangled World Cup Jerseys Unveiled Ahead of March Friendlies

Once again, the United States men’s national team will wrap themselves in the flag when the country hosts the FIFA World Cup — this time along with Canada and Mexico — for the first time in 32 years this summer.

USA defender Tim Ream in the ‘Stripes’ kit. (Photo by Andrea Vilchez/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

On Monday, sportswear giant Nike officially released the U.S. men's team's primary and secondary uniforms for the 48-team soccer extravaganza, which kicks off June 11 in Mexico City. The Americans debut the next day on June 12 when they meet Paraguay in Los Angeles in the first of three group-stage games.

The U.S. closes out the first round with matches against Australia and the winner of this month’s European playoff between Kosovo, Romania, Slovakia and Türkiye.

With wavy red and white stripes, the primary "stripes kit" is reminiscent of the shirts the USA wore when they last hosted the planet’s biggest sporting event, way back in 1994. Same for the dark "stars kit" version — which many fans see as an obvious but subtle nod to the iconic Adidas-produced faux denim jerseys the Americans wore back then.

The USA's away kit in closer detail. (Photo by Andrea Vilchez/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

"The match jerseys feature Nike’s latest performance innovations, including Aero-FIT technology engineered for lightweight breathability, mobility and comfort in all weather conditions," according to U.S. Soccer's official press release.

Nike said it worked closely with the American players during the design process, "incorporating athlete feedback to authentically represent the team’s identity," it said. "Through a series of design workshops and listening sessions, USMNT players provided input on everything from fabric weight to seam placement."

The team will debut the new duds on March 28, when they face Belgium in the first of four pre-World Cup tune-ups. All 27 of the U.S. Soccer Federation‘s national teams will wear the uniforms, including the four-time World Cup champion U.S. women's squad and the country's youth and extended teams.

Adidas, Nike’s chief rival, recently re-released a line of retro denim 1994 USA World Cup gear — though the latter’s current sponsorship with U.S. Soccer prevented the former from using the official logo.

Nike and U.S. Soccer will introduce a "streetwear-inspired" collection of their own this spring.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

What is the USA's Schedule for the 2026 World Cup?

Christian Pulisic and the United States now know their path to glory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after learning their group stage opponents, which stadiums they will play at and the times for the games. All three games will be on FOX.