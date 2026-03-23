France's Future? Zinedine Zidane Reportedly Set As Next Manager For Les Bleus

France are preparing for a seismic shift in the dugout as Zinedine Zidane has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to become the next head coach of Les Bleus.

The legendary former Real Madrid boss is set to succeed Didier Deschamps following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup in North America. Zidane has been out of work since leaving Los Blancos for a second time in 2021.

FFF president confirms successor is in place

In a significant development for the future of Les Bleus, French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo has confirmed that the identity of the next national team manager is already decided. While Deschamps remains focused on the upcoming 2026 World Cup, the groundwork for the post-tournament transition has been completed behind the scenes.

The FFF chief had previously been cautious about undermining Deschamps, but his latest comments suggest that a formal plan is now firmly in place.

Zidane the chosen one for Les Bleus

The name on everyone's lips is, unsurprisingly, Zidane. The former Real Madrid manager has been out of work since leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021, and it is widely understood that he has rejected numerous lucrative offers from top European clubs and other national teams to wait for the France job.

According to Le Parisien, Zidane has reached a verbal agreement to take the reins. Diallo’s criteria for the role seem to point directly at the legendary midfielder, as the president noted the need for a figure who commands national respect and can handle the unique pressure of the position.

Diallo remains tight-lipped but confident

Despite the growing certainty surrounding Zidane, Diallo has managed to keep the finer details under wrap until now. However, his recent admission has shifted the narrative from 'if' to 'when' the legendary No.10 will take over.

"Yes, I know his name," the patron of the French Football Federation admitted when questioned about the future appointment.

Expanding on the selection process, Diallo insisted that the role requires a very specific profile. "It takes a profile that ticks many boxes and which can also be the subject of support from the French people, since this French football team is the team of the French people," he explained.

The FFF boss further noted that he had received "fewer than five applications," adding that they were "all French" because the team is one that "not everyone can pilot."

The end of the Deschamps era

Deschamps has enjoyed an incredibly successful tenure, leading France to World Cup glory in 2018 and a second consecutive final in 2022. However, he has already confirmed the 2026 tournament will be his final bow as the head of the national side.