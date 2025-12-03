FIFA Men's World Cup
Germany World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
Germany World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Published Jan. 2, 2026

When talking about the gold standard of international soccer, Germany is one of the first national teams to come to mind. 

The team boasts one of the strongest résumés of all-time, with four World Cup titles (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) and three European Championships (1972, 1980, 1996). After group-stage exits in both 2018 and 2022, the team has spent the current cycle rebuilding its core with a mix of established players and emerging talent. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, Germany enters with the expectations that come with its history and the aim of returning to deeper tournament runs.

How they Qualified: 

Germany qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by winning Group A of UEFA’s qualifying competition, thereby securing a direct spot without needing the playoffs. The team sealed their place with a dominant 6-0 victory over Slovakia, which confirmed them as group winners and ensured their 19th straight World Cup appearance.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group E is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire and Ecuador.

Previous World Cup appearances: 

  • 1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

What is Germany's Best Finish in the World Cup?

  • 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014— Champions

Who'll be Germany's Key Players at the World Cup?

Florian Wirtz is an attacking midfielder for Bayer Leverkusen and one of Germany’s most productive young players, contributing goals and assists across the Bundesliga and Europa League. He was a key part of Leverkusen’s 2023–24 Bundesliga title-winning season and has been a regular in Germany’s senior squad since 2021. 

Jamal Musiala plays as an attacking midfielder or winger for Bayern Munich and was named to the EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament after helping Germany reach the semifinals. He has also won multiple Bundesliga titles and the 2020–21 UEFA Champions League with Bayern.

Joshua Kimmich is one of Germany’s most experienced players and has earned 106 caps while serving as a longtime starter for Bayern Munich, where he has won the Champions League, multiple Bundesliga titles and several domestic cups. He has been named to the UEFA Team of the Year and is widely recognized for his consistency at both right back and central midfield.

Who is Germany's Manager for the World Cup?

Julian Nagelsmann is Germany’s head coach, taking over the national team in 2023 after managing RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich. He won the Bundesliga and two German Super Cups with Bayern and previously led Leipzig to the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Known for his tactical flexibility and data-driven approach, Nagelsmann was retained after Germany’s run to the EURO 2024 semifinals and now leads the team into the 2026 World Cup cycle.

Germany's All-Time Leading Scorer: 

  • Miroslav Klose: 71 goals
  • Played for FC 08 Homburg, FC Kaiserslautern, Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich, Lazio
  • Holds the all-time record for career goals at the World Cup with 16

Germany's All-Time Caps Leader: 

  • Lothar Matthäus: 150 caps
  • Played FC Herzogenaurach, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, MetroStars

Germany's Team Nickname: 

  • Die Mannschaft, Die Nationalelf

About the country: 

  • Population: approximately 83.6 million
  • Capital: Berlin

